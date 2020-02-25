GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Martin Oravec, will be presenting at the Sparebank 1 Markets 2020 Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at approximately 2:00pm Central European Time.



A copy of the presentation will be available on Etrion’s website at www.etrion.com

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates solar parks in Japan, including four operational projects totaling 56.8 MW plus the 45 MW Niigata solar project under construction. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:05 am CET on February 25, 2020.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90