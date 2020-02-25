IDEX Biometrics ASA will release its result for the fourth quarter and preliminary result for 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020. CEO Stan Swearingen and CFO Derek D’Antilio will hold a conference call at 15:00 CET/14:00 GMT/09:00 EST.

Dial-in numbers:

Norway: +47 2350 0296

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

United States: +1 929 477 0402

Confirmation code: 2993911

IDEX Biometrics’s report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result for 2019 will be available from the company’s website www.idexbiometrics.com and the Oslo Børs, www.newsweb.no from about 07:00 CET on 27 February 2020.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act