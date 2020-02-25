Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2019

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
                                                                                                                25 February 2020
                                                                                                                Announcement no. 17/2020



Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2019

On February 25, 2020, the Board of Directors has approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2019.

Please see attached files.

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2019.pdf
Annual Report 2019.pdf

Attachments