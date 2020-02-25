SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25.2.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200224182152_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 413 Unit price: 10.78126 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 413 Volume weighted average price: 10.78126 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 607 Unit price: 10.74005 EUR
(2): Volume: 749 Unit price: 10.84378 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,858 Unit price: 10.90307 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 4,214 Volume weighted average price: 10.86905 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.725 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,959 Unit price: 10.875 EUR
(3): Volume: 798 Unit price: 10.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 5,033 Volume weighted average price: 10.8644 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,117 Unit price: 10.7433 EUR
(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,179 Unit price: 10.88796 EUR
(4): Volume: 3,564 Unit price: 10.84254 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 9,060 Volume weighted average price: 10.8033 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 364 Unit price: 10.88234 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 456 Volume weighted average price: 10.86573 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: TRQM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 186 Unit price: 10.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 186 Volume weighted average price: 10.79 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-24
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 638 Unit price: 10.855 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 638 Volume weighted average price: 10.855 EUR
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
Sanoma Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: