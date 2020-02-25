SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200224182152_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 413 Unit price: 10.78126 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 413 Volume weighted average price: 10.78126 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 607 Unit price: 10.74005 EUR

(2): Volume: 749 Unit price: 10.84378 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,858 Unit price: 10.90307 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 4,214 Volume weighted average price: 10.86905 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.725 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,959 Unit price: 10.875 EUR

(3): Volume: 798 Unit price: 10.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 5,033 Volume weighted average price: 10.8644 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,117 Unit price: 10.7433 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,179 Unit price: 10.88796 EUR

(4): Volume: 3,564 Unit price: 10.84254 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 9,060 Volume weighted average price: 10.8033 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 364 Unit price: 10.88234 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 456 Volume weighted average price: 10.86573 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: TRQM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 186 Unit price: 10.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 186 Volume weighted average price: 10.79 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-24

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 638 Unit price: 10.855 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 638 Volume weighted average price: 10.855 EUR





