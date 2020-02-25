Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Used Car Market, By Vehicle Type (Small Cars, Mis-size Cars and Luxury Cars), By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized), By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel and CNG), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, number of new vehicles sold in the United States was 17.27 million, while the number was double for used vehicles in the country with 39.4 million units in the reported year.



The US Used Car Market is expected to register growth during the forecast period, on account of increasing proliferation of websites selling used cars, discounted after-sales services or insurance offered by used car sellers, and high rate of interest and high prices of new vehicles in the country.



The market can be further segmented into vehicle type, sector, fuel type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be separated into small cars, mid-size cars and luxury cars. Mid-size cars and small cars are the most growing segments in the market. On account of increasing demand for mid-size cars comprising SUVs, sedans and crossovers, the segment is likely to register significant growth during the forecast period.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into West, Midwest, North East, South West and South East. Owing to increasing demand for vehicles and presence of local players, South East region is expected to witness growth in the country's used car market in coming years. Moreover, less registration fees and less insurance price are reason to positively influence the demand for used cars in the US.



Major players operating in the country's used car market include, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, among others. Most of the companies are developing advanced technologies and producing new products in order to compete in competitive market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. US Used Car Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Small Cars, Mid-Size Cars & Luxury Cars)

5.2.2. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized)

5.2.3. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. US Mid-Size Used Car Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized)

6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. US Small Used Car Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized)

7.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG)

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. US Luxury Used Car Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized)

8.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG)

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. US Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.3. Honda

14.4. Ford

14.5. Toyota

14.6. Chevrolet

14.7. Nissan

14.8. Others



15. Strategic Recommendations



