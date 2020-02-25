Pune, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction equipment rental market is set to gain traction from the need to cut off the cost and achieve operational flexibility. Nowadays, contractors and dealers are opting for rentals to reduce the size of their fleet and lower the complexity in organizations that may otherwise affect activities, namely, asset disposals, logistics, maintenance, and procurement. The Construction Equipment Rental Association (CERA) stated that there is a substantial growth in the number of rental service consumers in the emerging economies, such as Mexico, India, and China. It is mainly occurring as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are focusing on gaining more flexibility.

The information mentioned above is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “ Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the construction equipment rental market size stood at USD 98.21 billion in 2018. However, it is projected to reach USD 145.22 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/construction-equipment-rental-market-102247





Highlights of This Report

Information about future revenue pockets in the market.

Extensive analysis of the construction equipment rental market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and barriers.

Competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts, agreements, novel product launches, partnerships, and investments.

Impact of the present regulatory framework on the market.



Driver-

Rising Infrastructure Development to Accelerate Growth

The governments of numerous countries are striving to develop infrastructure plans. It is, in turn, providing the construction equipment manufacturers with multiple opportunities to upsurge their revenue. This type of equipment plays a very crucial role in the construction sector. Besides, the increasing usage of loaders, excavators, and other similar equipment would contribute to the construction equipment rental market growth during the forthcoming period.



Segment-



Earthmoving Equipment Segment to Grow Considerably Fueled by Rising Number of Construction Projects

In terms of equipment type, the market is segregated into concrete and road equipment, material handling equipment, earthmoving equipment, and others. The others segment consists of civil engineering equipment. The earthmoving equipment segment held 50.1% construction equipment rental market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of construction projects, such as roads, buildings, and bridges. Apart from that, high demand for construction equipment and rapid industrialization are anticipated to boost the growth of this segment.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/construction-equipment-rental-market-102247





Regional Analysis-

Robust Economic Progress in Emerging Countries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. North America generated USD 31.89 billion construction equipment rental market revenue in 2018. Also, Europe procured a considerable share owing to the ongoing development in around 15 countries, such as Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and the U.K. The expansion of fleet in these countries is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the highest growth backed by the robust economic progress of the developing countries, namely Japan, China, and India. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific and experience exponential growth stoked by increasing investment in infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape-

Sunstate Collaborates with Built Robotics; United Rentals Acquires Neff Corporation

The market consists of numerous enterprises that are striving persistently to broaden their geographic presence by adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

April 2019 : Sunstate Equipment Co., a provider of innovative equipment and tool rentals headquartered in Phoenix, teamed up with Built Robotics, an industrial automation company based in California. The main aim of this partnership is to provide autonomous construction equipment on rent to contractors. As per the company officials, Built’s autonomous upgrade kits are capable of making Sunstate’s consumers more productive than ever.

: Sunstate Equipment Co., a provider of innovative equipment and tool rentals headquartered in Phoenix, teamed up with Built Robotics, an industrial automation company based in California. The main aim of this partnership is to provide autonomous construction equipment on rent to contractors. As per the company officials, Built’s autonomous upgrade kits are capable of making Sunstate’s consumers more productive than ever. August 2017: United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company based in the U.S., successfully acquired Neff Corporation, a leading regional equipment rental company headquartered in Miami. The total deal is worth USD 1.3 billion. It will help the former in expanding its presence in the market with complementary customer mix, fleet, and locations.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most renowned companies operating in the construction equipment rental market. They are as follows:

Sunbelt

United Rentals, Inc.

Herc Rentals, Inc.

Loxam

Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.

AKTIO Corporation

Nikken Corporation

mateco Group

H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Ahern Rentals

Other prominent key players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/construction-equipment-rental-market-102247





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Earthmoving Equipment Material Handling Equipment Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Others (Civil Engineering Equipment, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/construction-equipment-rental-market-102247





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Forestry Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type(Felling Equipment, Extracting Equipment, On-Site Processing Equipment, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Earthmoving Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks and Others), By Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Excavators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Loaders Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Loader Type (Skid Steer, Backhoe, Wheeled, Crawler/Track, Mini Loaders), By Payload Capacity (3-5 tons, 6-10 tons, 11-15 tons, 15 tons and above), By Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Motor Grader Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type [Rigid Frame & Articulated Frame], By Capacity [Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP), Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP) & Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)], By Application [Construction, Mining, Forestry & Agriculture and Others] and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cranes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By End-User Industry (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Others (Agriculture, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/construction-equipment-rental-market-9614





