SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, today announced OpsQ Recommend Mode, an industry-leading capability for first-response and incident remediation. OpsQ Recommend Mode lets digital operations teams use predictive analytics to reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR). Other artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) innovations in the release include visualization of alert similarity patterns and new alert stats widgets to provide transparency into machine learning-driven decisions.
The OpsRamp Winter 2020 Release also introduces 19 new cloud monitoring integrations for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), along with dynamic topology maps for Azure and GCP. Highlights of the Winter 2020 Release include:
AIOps: OpsQ is OpsRamp's intelligent event management, alert correlation, and remediation engine. New AIOps capabilities help IT operations teams ingest, analyze, and extract comprehensive insights for real-time event and incident management:
Multi-Cloud Monitoring and Management: OpsRamp currently offers 120+ integrations across leading cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The OpsRamp Winter 2020 Release drives full-stack visibility for multi-cloud workloads with 19 new cloud monitoring integrations as well as dynamic topology maps for Azure and GCP:
Hybrid Discovery and Synthetic Monitoring: The OpsRamp Winter 2020 Release introduces new platform capabilities for agentless discovery and synthetic monitoring:
“While machine learning models for IT operations have generated considerable excitement among technology decision-makers, customers would like to understand how a black box model works before ceding control,” said Bhanu Singh, SVP of Engineering and DevOps at OpsRamp. “The Winter 2020 Release ensures greater transparency of machine learning models for intelligent event and incident management, along with enhanced monitoring capabilities for leading public cloud platforms.”
To learn more about OpsRamp Winter 2020 Release, visit www.OpsRamp.com/whatsnew.
To sign up for the OpsRamp Winter 2020 Release Webinar, visit info.OpsRamp.com/winter-release-2020.
About OpsRamp
OpsRamp makes it easy to control the chaos of modern digital infrastructure. Our cloud platform discovers, monitors, manages, and automates hybrid environments to simplify and modernize IT operations management for the hybrid enterprise.
