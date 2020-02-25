New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "WAN SDN: worldwide forecast 2019–2023 and 2019 market share estimate" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866151/?utm_source=GNW
This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on wide-area network (WAN) software-defined networking (SDN) solutions for 2019–2023, which will grow to USD4.5 billion. It also provides estimated market share data for this sector for 2019. The growth in spending on WAN configurators will taper off, spending on both SD–WAN and multi-layer control products will grow strongly and native SDN spending will be minimal until edge cloud/multi-cloud disaggregated fixed acess applications drive CSPs to more-radical architecture in 2021 and beyond.
THIS REPORT PROVIDES:
