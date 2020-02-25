Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Automotive Smart Antenna Market, By Product Type (Rod, Shark Fin, and Glass), By Vehicle Type, By Frequency, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 10% and cross USD130 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.



The market for automotive smart antenna is growing due to the increasing connectivity-based safety features and increasing use of cellular applications for connected vehicles. In terms of vehicle type, the market for automotive smart antenna is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Among the vehicle types, the passenger cars category is predicted to account for the majority of the automotive smart antenna industry during the forecast period.



In terms of frequency type, the market can be segmented into High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra-High Frequency. The market for Very high frequency category is projected to account for the largest share in the Indian market during the forecast period, while the market for ultra-high frequency is expected to be the fastest growing among all the frequency types during the forecast period.



Some prominent players in the Automotive Smart Antenna market are Nippon Audiotronix, TE Connectivity, Harada Industrico, Hyundai Mobis, Infac among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market, in terms of Value and Volume.

To classify and forecast the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market based on vehicle type, product type, frequency, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Pricing

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. India Automotive Smart Antenna Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.2.2. By Product Type

5.2.3. By Frequency

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Passenger Car Smart Antenna Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Frequency

6.2.3. By Application

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. India Commercial Vehicle Smart Antenna Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Frequency

7.2.3. By Application

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Nippon Audiotronix

11.2. TE Connectivity

11.3. Harada Industrico Ltd.

11.4. Hyundai Mobis

11.5. Infac



12. Strategic Recommendations



