Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Automotive Smart Antenna Market, By Product Type (Rod, Shark Fin, and Glass), By Vehicle Type, By Frequency, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Automotive Smart Antenna Market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 10% and cross USD130 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.
The market for automotive smart antenna is growing due to the increasing connectivity-based safety features and increasing use of cellular applications for connected vehicles. In terms of vehicle type, the market for automotive smart antenna is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Among the vehicle types, the passenger cars category is predicted to account for the majority of the automotive smart antenna industry during the forecast period.
In terms of frequency type, the market can be segmented into High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra-High Frequency. The market for Very high frequency category is projected to account for the largest share in the Indian market during the forecast period, while the market for ultra-high frequency is expected to be the fastest growing among all the frequency types during the forecast period.
Some prominent players in the Automotive Smart Antenna market are Nippon Audiotronix, TE Connectivity, Harada Industrico, Hyundai Mobis, Infac among others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Pricing
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. India Automotive Smart Antenna Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.2.2. By Product Type
5.2.3. By Frequency
5.2.4. By Application
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. India Passenger Car Smart Antenna Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.2. By Frequency
6.2.3. By Application
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. India Commercial Vehicle Smart Antenna Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By Frequency
7.2.3. By Application
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Pricing Analysis
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Nippon Audiotronix
11.2. TE Connectivity
11.3. Harada Industrico Ltd.
11.4. Hyundai Mobis
11.5. Infac
12. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn7vou
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: