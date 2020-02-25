Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market, By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation & Air Transportation), By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market stood at around $233 billion in 2018 and is projected to cross $315 billion by 2024 on account of increasing global trade.

Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to a desired destination. Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.

In terms of type, oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into road transportation, rail transportation, sea transportation and air transportation. Among these types, road transportation category is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market for oversized cargo transportation in the road transportation category is due to the cost-effectiveness, high loading capacity, technological advancements in logistics industry and improved connectivity of road transportation because of development of trade routes.

Regionally, the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America oversized cargo transportation market leads the market owing to growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market are Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DHL, OOCL, DB Schenker, Panalpina, IB Cargo, APL, Bohnet GmbH, Deugro, etc.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2014-2017
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
  • To forecast the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market based on type, application and regional distribution
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2 Research Methodology

3 Analyst View

4 Voice of Customer

5 Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, Air Transportation)
5.2.2. By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, Others)
5.2.3. By Company
5.2.4. By Region
5.3. Market Map

6 North America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast

7 Asia-Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

8 Europe Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

9 Middle East & Africa Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

10 South America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

11 Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12 Market Trends & Developments

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bom256

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900