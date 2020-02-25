Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market, By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation & Air Transportation), By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market stood at around $233 billion in 2018 and is projected to cross $315 billion by 2024 on account of increasing global trade.



Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to a desired destination. Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.



In terms of type, oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into road transportation, rail transportation, sea transportation and air transportation. Among these types, road transportation category is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market for oversized cargo transportation in the road transportation category is due to the cost-effectiveness, high loading capacity, technological advancements in logistics industry and improved connectivity of road transportation because of development of trade routes.



Regionally, the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America oversized cargo transportation market leads the market owing to growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries.



Some of the leading players in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market are Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DHL, OOCL, DB Schenker, Panalpina, IB Cargo, APL, Bohnet GmbH, Deugro, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

To forecast the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market based on type, application and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Analyst View



4 Voice of Customer



5 Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, Air Transportation)

5.2.2. By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, Others)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Map



6 North America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast



7 Asia-Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook



8 Europe Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook



9 Middle East & Africa Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook



10 South America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook



11 Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12 Market Trends & Developments



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bom256

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900