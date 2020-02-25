Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market, By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation & Air Transportation), By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market stood at around $233 billion in 2018 and is projected to cross $315 billion by 2024 on account of increasing global trade.
Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to a desired destination. Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.
In terms of type, oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into road transportation, rail transportation, sea transportation and air transportation. Among these types, road transportation category is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market for oversized cargo transportation in the road transportation category is due to the cost-effectiveness, high loading capacity, technological advancements in logistics industry and improved connectivity of road transportation because of development of trade routes.
Regionally, the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America oversized cargo transportation market leads the market owing to growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries.
Some of the leading players in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market are Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DHL, OOCL, DB Schenker, Panalpina, IB Cargo, APL, Bohnet GmbH, Deugro, etc.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2 Research Methodology
3 Analyst View
4 Voice of Customer
5 Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, Air Transportation)
5.2.2. By Application (Construction, Energy & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, Others)
5.2.3. By Company
5.2.4. By Region
5.3. Market Map
6 North America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
7 Asia-Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
8 Europe Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
9 Middle East & Africa Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
10 South America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook
11 Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12 Market Trends & Developments
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bom256
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: