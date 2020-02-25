New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17 Billion by the year 2025, Drilling Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$597 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Drilling Fluids will reach a market size of US$735.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

Baker Hughes

Elementis Plc

Halliburton Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

NALCO Champion

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

M-I SWACO

Solvay SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Oilfield Chemicals - An Overview

Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis

Improving Oil Prices and Spending Redefine the Dynamics of

Oilfield Chemicals Market

Rise in E & P Spending Remains a Strong Growth Driver

Deep Water Drilling Unveils New Opportunities

Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Resources Spurs

Oilfield Chemicals Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oilfield Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)

Albemarle Corp. (USA)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

CES Energy Solutions Corp

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Elementis Plc (UK)

Halliburton Company (USA)

NALCO Champion (USA)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA)

Schlumberger Limited (USA)

M-I SWACO (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

The Chemours Company (USA)

Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Drilling Fluids Gain from the Rise in Drilling Rates

Water-Based Drilling Fluids Gain Significance Over Oil-Based Muds

Rise in Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand for Drilling Fluids

Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals - A High Potential Segment

New and Emerging Shale Plays to Propel Demand for Stimulation

Chemicals

Newer Fluids & Proppants to Gain Traction

Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields to Drive Demand for EOR

Chemicals

Leading Players

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction

Stringent Regulations Encourage Development of Eco-Friendly

Chemicals

Nanotechnology Set to Make In-Roads

Smart Fluids Assume a Greater Role

Multi-Well Deepwater Drilling Projects - A Boon to Top Hole

Drilling Technology

Top Hole Drilling (THD)

Price Volatility Spurs Hunt for Guar Gum Alternatives

Nanotechnology Finds Application in Cementing





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Oilfield Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Drilling Fluids (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Drilling Fluids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Drilling Fluids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Production Chemicals (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Production Chemicals (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Production Chemicals (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: EOR Chemicals (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: EOR Chemicals (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: EOR Chemicals (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cementing Chemicals (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cementing Chemicals (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cementing Chemicals (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oilfield Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oilfield Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Oilfield Chemicals Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: French Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Oilfield Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Oilfield Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Oilfield Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 147

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001