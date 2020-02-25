Vaisala Corporation

Vaisala’s Annual Report 2019 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2019. Vaisala’s Annual Report 2019 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) Standards Guidelines. The Annual Report is available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/annualreport. Printed copies in Finnish can be ordered from comms@vaisala.com or through the company’s website.

