Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Perfumes & Deodorants Market By Type (Deodorants & Perfumes), By Price Segment (Mass & Premium), By Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Perfumes & Deodorants Market stood at over $970 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, to surpass $2 billion by 2025, on the back of rapid urbanization and emergence of online retail channel.



Moreover, perfumes and deodorants manufacturers are offering a wide variety of innovative products such pocket perfumes, herbal perfumes, etc., which is further stimulating the market demand across India.



Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on innovative branding and marketing of products, which is further anticipated to aid the growth of the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market in the coming years.



Some of the leading players in the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market are Vini Cosmetics Private Limited, ITC Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Emami Limited, J.K Helene Curtis Limited, McNroe Consumer Products Private Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, and Marico Limited.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market size.

To classify and forecast the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market based on type, price segment, sales channel, regional distribution and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Unaided Awareness for Perfumes/Deodorants

4.2. Aided Awareness for Deodorants/Perfumes

4.3. Source of Information for Perfumes/Deodorants

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision

4.5. Preferred Price for Buying Deodorants/Perfumes

4.6. Preferred Place for Buying Deodorants /Perfumes



5. Global Deodorants and Perfumes Market Overview



6. India Deodorants and Perfumes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Perfumes and Deodorants)

6.2.2. By Price Segment (Premium and Mass)

6.2.3. By Sales Channel (Traditional & Departmental Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Chemist/Pharmacies and Online)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Price Segment, Sales Channel and Region)



7. India Deodorants Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Gas and Non-Gas)

7.2.2. By Price Segment (Mass and Premium)

7.2.3. By Packaging (Below 50 ml, 50-100 ml, 101-150 ml, 151-200 ml and Above 200 ml)

7.2.4. By Sales Channel

7.2.5. By Region

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Perfumes Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Eau de Cologne, Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette)

8.2.2. By Price Segment (Mass and Premium)

8.2.3. By Packaging (Below 50 ml, 50-100 ml, 101-150 ml, 151-200 ml and Above 200 ml)

8.2.4. By Sales Channel

8.2.5. By Region

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import- Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Vini Cosmetics Private Limited

15.1.2. Nivea India Private Limited

15.1.3. ITC Limited

15.1.4. Hindustan Unilever Limited

15.1.5. Emami Limited

15.1.6. J.K Helene Curtis Limited

15.1.7. McNroe Consumer Products Private Limited

15.1.8. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

15.1.9. Marico Limited

15.1.10. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8k9l1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900