Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Perfumes & Deodorants Market By Type (Deodorants & Perfumes), By Price Segment (Mass & Premium), By Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Perfumes & Deodorants Market stood at over $970 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, to surpass $2 billion by 2025, on the back of rapid urbanization and emergence of online retail channel.
Moreover, perfumes and deodorants manufacturers are offering a wide variety of innovative products such pocket perfumes, herbal perfumes, etc., which is further stimulating the market demand across India.
Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on innovative branding and marketing of products, which is further anticipated to aid the growth of the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market in the coming years.
Some of the leading players in the Indian Perfumes and Deodorants Market are Vini Cosmetics Private Limited, ITC Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Emami Limited, J.K Helene Curtis Limited, McNroe Consumer Products Private Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, and Marico Limited.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Unaided Awareness for Perfumes/Deodorants
4.2. Aided Awareness for Deodorants/Perfumes
4.3. Source of Information for Perfumes/Deodorants
4.4. Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision
4.5. Preferred Price for Buying Deodorants/Perfumes
4.6. Preferred Place for Buying Deodorants /Perfumes
5. Global Deodorants and Perfumes Market Overview
6. India Deodorants and Perfumes Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Perfumes and Deodorants)
6.2.2. By Price Segment (Premium and Mass)
6.2.3. By Sales Channel (Traditional & Departmental Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Chemist/Pharmacies and Online)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Price Segment, Sales Channel and Region)
7. India Deodorants Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Gas and Non-Gas)
7.2.2. By Price Segment (Mass and Premium)
7.2.3. By Packaging (Below 50 ml, 50-100 ml, 101-150 ml, 151-200 ml and Above 200 ml)
7.2.4. By Sales Channel
7.2.5. By Region
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Perfumes Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Eau de Cologne, Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette)
8.2.2. By Price Segment (Mass and Premium)
8.2.3. By Packaging (Below 50 ml, 50-100 ml, 101-150 ml, 151-200 ml and Above 200 ml)
8.2.4. By Sales Channel
8.2.5. By Region
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import- Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. Vini Cosmetics Private Limited
15.1.2. Nivea India Private Limited
15.1.3. ITC Limited
15.1.4. Hindustan Unilever Limited
15.1.5. Emami Limited
15.1.6. J.K Helene Curtis Limited
15.1.7. McNroe Consumer Products Private Limited
15.1.8. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
15.1.9. Marico Limited
15.1.10. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting
16. Strategic Recommendations
