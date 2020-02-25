New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics: A Market in Transition amid Regulatory Uncertainty and Intensifying Competition" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865376/?utm_source=GNW





The report explores future trends in the U.S., five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the specimen, test and sales volumes, as well as major suppliers’ sales and market shares; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities emerging during the next five years.





Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments



- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

- Kyowa Medex

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Quest Diagnostics

- Roche

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex

- Thermo Fisher

- Tosoh

- Wako

