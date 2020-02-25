Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market, By Grid Type (On grid & Off-grid), By Component (Hardware & Software), By Ownership (Public & Private), By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2019-2024, owing to increasing demand for power, rising emphasis on alternative energy production, improving and evolving technologies, refurbishment of ageing infrastructure, and investments in smart grids and energy systems.



Increasing investments in transmission & distribution infrastructure and massive investments in smart grids and energy systems, globally, would further drive the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market during the forecast period.



In terms of component, hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2019-2024. The hardware components of microgrid monitoring system include physical components such as CPU module, digital input module, digital output module, analog input/output module, local Controller, data logger, data recorder, relays, meters and communication network. The increasing number of microgrid projects in large power plants and high demand from process industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, steel and chemicals would further drive the hardware segment of the microgrid monitoring system market.



Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant portion of the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market in 2018 and is expected to register strong growth during forecast period as well, on the back of increasing investments in grid expansion projects by developing nations such as China and India to boost their distribution grid reliability. Among the countries in the region, China was the largest market for microgrid monitoring system in 2018. China has the highest installed power generation and distribution capacities, which is turn is resulting in huge demand for microgrid monitoring system.



The Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market is characterized by a diverse group of regional and international manufacturers. The market for microgrid monitoring system is moderately fragmented in nature. There is very minimal product differentiation which induces vendors to retain their market shares by pricing their products and services competitively. Additionally, established international vendors face intense competition from regional vendors which provide customers with comparatively low-priced and customized products.



Some of the major companies operating in the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market are Siemens, General Electric Company, ABB, Schneider Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Emerson.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market size.

To forecast the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market based on grid type, component, ownership, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Grid Type (On-grid; Off-grid)

5.2.2. By Component (Hardware; Software)

5.2.3. By Ownership (Public; Private)

5.2.4. By End-user (Utilities; Campuses & Institutions; Industrial; Commercial and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Grid Type; By Component, By Ownership, By End User, By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook



7. North America Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook



8. Europe Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook



10. South America Microgrid Monitoring System Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (as reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 ABB Ltd.

13.3.2 Siemens AG

13.3.3 Eaton Corporation

13.3.4 General Electric Company

13.3.5 Emerson

13.3.6 Schneider Electric

13.3.7 Spirae

13.3.8 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

13.3.9 Etap

13.3.10 S&C Electric Company

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0lf9m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900