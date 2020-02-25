Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Two-Wheeler), By Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit and Hydraulic Unit), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market was valued at around $57 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Anti-lock braking systems offer stable braking characteristics along with reduced tire wear and braking distance; therefore, deployment of these systems helps to avoid accidents. As a result, government of several countries have mandated implementation of these systems in vehicle in view of vehicle safety.



In terms of vehicle type, the Global ABS Market can be categorized into passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler. In 2018, passenger car acquired the leading share in the market owing to increasing sales of car backed by rising disposable income and growing urban population. Although, anti-lock braking systems were introduced in the entry level cars; but companies operating in the market are deploying ABS in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers as well on account of safety concerns.



Based on regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well. Governments present in economies such as China, India, Japan have already implemented regulations pertaining to safety of vehicles and therefore have mandated ABS in vehicles.



Leading companies operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Mando Corporation, Continental, ADVICS Co, Aisin Seiki Co, Denso Corporation, WABCO Holdings, among others. The companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market based on vehicle type, sub-system, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Overview



5. Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler)

5.2.2. By Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Hydraulic Unit)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.2. By Region



6. North America Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook



9. South America Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.2. Autoliv Inc.

14.3. Mando Corp.

14.4. Continental AG

14.5. ADVICS Co. Ltd.

14.6. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

14.7. Denso Corp.

14.8. WABCO Holdings Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



