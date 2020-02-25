WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Alan Carlton, Vice President of Labs at InterDigital, will deliver a keynote address at DVB World 2020 on Monday, March 9 at 13:00 CET. The keynote, titled Completing the Marriage Between Video and Wireless – Why 5G is Not Enough, will address the promise and limitations of 5G networks as it pertains to video delivery.



At InterDigital, Alan helps drive 5G and 6G efforts as they relate to wireless and broadcast. His keynote will compare the video processing and wireless standards roadmaps to suggest that the current capabilities of 5G are not prepared to meet growing network demand, nor is it sufficiently prepared to meet new demands of 8K, 360-degree, and immersive video experiences. Alan’s discussion will make the case for reconfiguring mobile and internet networks to meet the evolving needs of video distribution, and the downstream implications it will have for broadcasters and operators.

DVB World is an annual conference dedicated to media delivery and distribution based on DVB standards, services and technology. The conference draws hundreds of delegates representing broadcasters, service providers, manufacturers, and policymakers from around the world to address pressing industry challenges and emerging issues. DVB World 2020 will take place in Valencia, Spain from March 9 – 11. To learn more, please click here .

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .