PRAGUE, LONDON, NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, announces today it has launched into Slovakia and the Czech Republic with Fortuna Entertainment Group, the largest betting and gaming operator in Central and Eastern Europe, while further developing their payment processing capabilities in existing countries, including Romania and Croatia. Through a single integration, Fortuna can accept all popular, local payment methods specific to each country, delivering a frictionless player experience.

Advanced pre-deposit verification flows for credit cards and alternative payment methods were developed to comply with each country’s individual regulatory compliance requirements. To overcome the challenge of customer verification and to maximise conversions, SafeCharge's implementation can securely validate the identity of players using only their bank account details. Further, intelligent risk management solutions were configured to minimize potential fraud and chargebacks, as were automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks before payouts.

"As we work towards further growing our gaming operations in this region, it is essential for us to have a payment partner with the level of technology and capabilities required to flourish," stated Nicklas Zajdel, group chief operating officer of Fortuna Entertainment Group. "Central and Eastern Europe have strict regulations, unique payment methods and local currencies that must be addressed. By leveraging SafeCharge’s technology and deep knowledge of local gaming regulations, we are in a perfect position to establish a major foothold in this region and beyond.”

"We are delighted to broaden our business scope with Fortuna and to empower them with a seamless expansion into new, lucrative markets," said Yuval Ziv, MD of SafeCharge and head of global acquiring. “As long-time partners, it was important for our dedicated professional services and development teams to support Fortuna's growth by playing an integral role in their ongoing success. We feel that our advanced and flexible technology platform is the best choice for gaming operators to comply with each country's requirements, whilst delivering a localised user experience for their players."

Through unique custom flows, SafeCharge's Cashier simplifies the process for iGaming operators to enter new markets. Integrated compliance technology adapts to the disparate regulations of various countries and regions. In addition, cutting-edge localization capabilities ensure the most relevant payment methods are presented to players in each country, leading to improved authorisations. More information can be found by visiting www.safecharge.com/cashier.

About Fortuna

The Fortuna Entertainment Group was established in 2009 and it is the largest Central European betting operator. Originally a Czech firm, it has grown into a holding company over time, and it now also operates on the Slovak, Polish, Romanian and Croatian markets. The group is constantly investing in new products and expanding its existing network of branches and services.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner that enables merchants to grow locally and globally through just one integration. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 250 local and alternative payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. For more information see: www.safecharge.com.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

