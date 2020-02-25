New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radio access networks: worldwide forecast 2019–2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865994/?utm_source=GNW

This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2019–2023. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 62% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of –16% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) technology.

THIS FORECAST REPORT PROVIDES:

  • a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN equipment market, split into:
    • two market segments: sites and technology
    • five market sub-segments: macro, micro and mini-macro (sites), and 5G and non-5G (technology)
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.


