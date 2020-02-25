New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radio access networks: worldwide forecast 2019–2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865994/?utm_source=GNW



This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2019–2023. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 62% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of –16% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) technology.

THIS FORECAST REPORT PROVIDES:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN equipment market, split into: two market segments: sites and technology five market sub-segments: macro, micro and mini-macro (sites), and 5G and non-5G (technology) eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.



