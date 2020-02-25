Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Facility Management Market By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Inhouse Vs Outsource, By Service, By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), Competition, Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE facility management market was valued at $13.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $27 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to booming commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, being the commercial hubs of the country, are witnessing boost in the real estate sector which is further increasing the demand for facility management across the country.



Furthermore, rising integration of technologies in facility management services along with hosting of World Expo 2021 is further anticipated to aid the growth of the UAE facility management market over the next five years.



Major leading players in the UAE facility management market include EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, Khidmah LLC, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Interserve, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the UAE facility management market and its segmental analysis by organized vs unorganized, by inhouse vs outsource, by service, by application and by region and forecast its market by 2025.

To categorize and forecast the UAE facility management market by service such as property, cleaning, security, catering, support & others and by application such as commercial, residential & industrial.

To estimate, calculate and forecast market size for the UAE facility management market.

To strategically profile the leading facility management service providers in the market which cater to the UAE facility management market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Services Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Availability

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Mode of Distribution

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Sales Service



5. UAE Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

5.3.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

5.3.3. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others)

5.3.4. By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

5.3.5. By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Other Emirates)

5.3.6. By Company

5.4. Cost of Spending in UAE (Plumbing, Painting, AC Services, Electrical Services, Pest Control & Masonry Services)



6. UAE Property Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

6.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Region



7. UAE Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

7.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Region



8. UAE Security Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

8.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Region



9. UAE Catering Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

9.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Region



10. UAE Support Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

10.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Region



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. UAE Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. EMRILL Services LLC

15.1.2. Imdaad LLC

15.1.3. Farnek Services LLC

15.1.4. EFS Facilities Management Services

15.1.5. Transguard Group LLC

15.1.6. Khidmah LLC

15.1.7. Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

15.1.8. COFELY BESIX Facility Management

15.1.9. Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

15.1.10. Interserve

15.1.11. Enova Facility Management Services LLC

15.1.12. Idama Facilities Management Solutions

15.1.13. Deyaar

15.1.14. MAB Facilities Management LLC

15.1.15. Eltizam Asset Management Group



16. Strategic Recommendations



