The UAE facility management market was valued at $13.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $27 billion by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to booming commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, being the commercial hubs of the country, are witnessing boost in the real estate sector which is further increasing the demand for facility management across the country.
Furthermore, rising integration of technologies in facility management services along with hosting of World Expo 2021 is further anticipated to aid the growth of the UAE facility management market over the next five years.
Major leading players in the UAE facility management market include EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, Khidmah LLC, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Interserve, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, etc.
