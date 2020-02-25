Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Facility Management Market By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Inhouse Vs Outsource, By Service, By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), Competition, Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE facility management market was valued at $13.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $27 billion by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to booming commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, being the commercial hubs of the country, are witnessing boost in the real estate sector which is further increasing the demand for facility management across the country.

Furthermore, rising integration of technologies in facility management services along with hosting of World Expo 2021 is further anticipated to aid the growth of the UAE facility management market over the next five years.

Major leading players in the UAE facility management market include EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, Khidmah LLC, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Interserve, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, etc.

Years Considered

  • Historical Years: 2014-2017
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Objective of the Study

  • The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the UAE facility management market and its segmental analysis by organized vs unorganized, by inhouse vs outsource, by service, by application and by region and forecast its market by 2025.
  • To categorize and forecast the UAE facility management market by service such as property, cleaning, security, catering, support & others and by application such as commercial, residential & industrial.
  • To estimate, calculate and forecast market size for the UAE facility management market.
  • To strategically profile the leading facility management service providers in the market which cater to the UAE facility management market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Services Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Availability
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Mode of Distribution
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Sales Service

5. UAE Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
5.3.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
5.3.3. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others)
5.3.4. By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)
5.3.5. By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Other Emirates)
5.3.6. By Company
5.4. Cost of Spending in UAE (Plumbing, Painting, AC Services, Electrical Services, Pest Control & Masonry Services)

6. UAE Property Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
6.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By Region

7. UAE Cleaning Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
7.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Region

8. UAE Security Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
8.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Region

9. UAE Catering Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
9.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Region

10. UAE Support Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized
10.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Region

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. UAE Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. EMRILL Services LLC
15.1.2. Imdaad LLC
15.1.3. Farnek Services LLC
15.1.4. EFS Facilities Management Services
15.1.5. Transguard Group LLC
15.1.6. Khidmah LLC
15.1.7. Etisalat Facilities Management LLC
15.1.8. COFELY BESIX Facility Management
15.1.9. Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC
15.1.10. Interserve
15.1.11. Enova Facility Management Services LLC
15.1.12. Idama Facilities Management Solutions
15.1.13. Deyaar
15.1.14. MAB Facilities Management LLC
15.1.15. Eltizam Asset Management Group

16. Strategic Recommendations

