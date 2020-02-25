Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), today announced the launch of their Allot Mobile Virtual Conference (MVC), scheduled to be live on February 25, 26 and 27. The Allot MVC is an interactive 3D environment that showcases Allot solutions for mobile operators as a replacement to close the gap left by the cancelled Mobile World Congress.



The MVC is a multimodal experience presenting Allot products and solutions, executive sessions, product demonstrations showcased a demo tour, analyst and customer sessions, one-on-on meetings, and more all in an interactive 360° walkthrough experience.



Hundreds of participants from communication service providers (CSPs) have registered for the MVC so far. The event platform is also integrated with Marketo and Salesforce.com to form a comprehensive sales and marketing automation environment.



Among the many sessions and recorded videos available at the Allot Mobile Virtual Conference, we will share:





How to increase ARPU and NPS with a mass market network-based cybersecurity solution

Assuring optimal network performance and utilization through granular analytics and traffic control



“When MWC 2020 was canceled we decided to launch Allot MVC so that our customers and partners would not miss out on the opportunity to see the value we can bring them,” said Vered Zur, Vice President of Marketing at Allot.



Allot is a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises. Their cybersecurity solutions are already used by 23 million subscribers worldwide, boasting up to 50% adoption rates among some of the company’s largest CSP customers. In addition to offering subscribers protection from cyberattacks, the Allot NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.



Allot. See. Control. Secure.





