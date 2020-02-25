New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Building Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Building Systems will reach a market size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions
and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and
Cost
Recent Market Activity
Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary
Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated
Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread
Adoption
Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver
Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures
Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies
Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the
Global Construction Industry
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects
for Prefabricated Buildings
Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel
Construction Industry Growth
Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)
Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)
ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)
Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Butler Manufacturing? Company, Inc. (USA)
CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)
Flexator AB (Sweden)
Inland Building Systems (USA)
Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)
Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Nucor Building Systems (USA)
American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)
Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)
Rollalong Ltd. (UK)
United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)
Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)
Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering
and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building
Systems
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to
Greater Heights
CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems
Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and
Reused Attributes Drive Demand
Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a
Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery
Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven
Prefabrication
Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for
3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization
Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings
Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment
Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic,
Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances
Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of
Construction Immensely Benefits from the ?Green Construction?
Trend
Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building
Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance
Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy
Efficiency Credits
Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space
Needs
Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the
Educational Sector
Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments
Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated
Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction
Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings
in Industrial Facilities
Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non-
residential Prefabricated Building Systems
Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated
Model
Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs
Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall
Applications
Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements
Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower
Structures
Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for
Prefabrication Industry
Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator
Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake
of Prefabrication Elements
Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication
Educating Owners: Need of the Hour
Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction
Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of
Usage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Metal Building Systems (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Metal Building Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Metal Building Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Modular Building Systems (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Modular Building Systems (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Modular Building Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 21: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Nonresidential Prefabricated
Building Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 31: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 32: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 47: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 53: Rest of World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building
Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 54: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market
in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 211
