Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 25 February 2020

Corporate Announcement 9/2020

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to sections 30 and 31 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 25 February 2020, VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds no shares and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Ress Life Investments A/S has purchased VCG Multi Strategy Fund's shares in Ress Life Investments A/S. Pursuant to section 31 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Ress Life Investments A/S holds a total of 6,947 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,473,500, corresponding to 7,44% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Pursuant to section 85 of the Companies Act Ress Life Investments A/S is not entitled to exercise voting rights on own shares and the voting share capital must be calculated less the shares held by Ress Life Investments A/S as own shares.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 8 545 282 27

Attachment