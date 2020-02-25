Ress Life Investments A/S
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 25 February 2020
Corporate Announcement 9/2020
Major shareholder announcement pursuant to sections 30 and 31 of the Capital Markets Act.
Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 25 February 2020, VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds no shares and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Ress Life Investments A/S has purchased VCG Multi Strategy Fund's shares in Ress Life Investments A/S. Pursuant to section 31 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Ress Life Investments A/S holds a total of 6,947 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,473,500, corresponding to 7,44% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Pursuant to section 85 of the Companies Act Ress Life Investments A/S is not entitled to exercise voting rights on own shares and the voting share capital must be calculated less the shares held by Ress Life Investments A/S as own shares.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
