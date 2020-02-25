Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Elevator & Escalator Market, By Type, By Service, By Elevator Technology, By End-User, By Elevator Door Typ, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market is expected to grow and $1.25 billion by 2024.



Rising urbanization, increasing number of high-rise building projects and booming construction and infrastructure sectors are the key factors driving the elevator & escalator market in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the ageing infrastructure, and consequently, rising requirement for its up-gradation is further expected to propel the elevator and escalator market in the country over the next five years.



The Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market is segmented based on type, service, elevator technology, end-user, elevator door type, company and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into elevator, escalator and moving walkways. The elevator segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their widespread use in various end-user industries. Based on elevator technology, the market can be fragmented into traction, hydraulic and machine room-less traction. The machine room-less traction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period on account of their higher efficiency and smoother ride.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market include Otis Elevator Company Saudi Arabia Limited, Schindler Olayan Elevators Co. Ltd, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Saudi Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Saudi Ltd., Gulf Elevator & Escalator Company Ltd., Khaled Juffali Elevator & Escalator Co., KONE Saudi Arabia, Orona elevator co. KSA, Fujitec Saudi Arabia Co., Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Saudi Arabia and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market based on type, service, elevator technology, end-use, elevator door type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian Elevator & Escalator Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Annual Maintenance Service



5. Saudi Arabia Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

5.2.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)

5.2.3. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)

5.2.4. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

5.2.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)

5.2.6. By Region (Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Rest of Saudi Arabia)

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Product Market Mapping



6. Saudi Arabia Maintenance & Repair Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By End-User



7. Saudi Arabia New Installation Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End-User



8. Saudi Arabia Modernization Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End-User



9. Value Chain Analysis



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges/Restraints



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Otis Elevator Company Saudi Arabia Limited

15.2.2. Schindler Olayan Elevators Co. Ltd.

15.2.3. ThyssenKrupp Elevator Saudi Limited

15.2.4. Mitsubishi Electric Saudi Ltd.

15.2.5. Gulf Elevator & Escalator Company Ltd.

15.2.6. Khaled Juffali Elevator & Escalator Co.

15.2.7. KONE Saudi Arabia

15.2.8. Orona Elevator Co. KSA

15.2.9. Fujitec Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

15.2.10. Hyundai Elevator Saudi Arabia



16. Strategic Recommendations



