Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Baby Care Products Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Age (Less than 12 Months, 13-24 Months, Above 24 Months-48 Months), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Baby Care Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2020-2025.



Growth of baby care products market in India can be attributed to increasing number of working women, rising birth rate and growing number of dual income families across the country.



The country's baby care products market is categorized into Toiletries, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Others. The toiletries segment holds the largest share in the market, followed by the Personal Care segment. Both, Toiletries and Personal Care product categories, are expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, and consequently, continue their market dominance through 2025.



Rising investments on research & development activities by leading baby care product players are expected to positively influence the market in the coming years. South region dominated the country's baby care products market in 2019, however, the North region is expected to emerge as the fastest region during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's baby care products market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Home Products, Unicharm India, Nestle India, The Himalaya Drug Company, Nutricia International, Me & Moms, Rhea Retail, Artsana India, and Mead Johnson Nutrition (India).



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Baby Care Products Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Baby Care Products Market based on category, by age, regional distribution and company.

to identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Baby Care Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Baby Care Products Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Baby Care Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Baby Care Products Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Baby Care Products



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



5. India Baby Care Products Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Toiletries, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Others (Feeding & Nursing Products, Bathing Accessories, etc.))

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail)

5.2.3. By Age (0-12 Months, 13-24 Months, 24-48 Months)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Age, By Region and By Company)



6. India Baby Toiletries Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Diapers, Baby Wipes, Others (Diaper Changing Pads, Potty Chair & Seats, etc.))

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail)

6.3. Product Benchmarking



7. India Personal Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category (Hair Care, Skin Care, Others (Oral Care, Grooming, etc.))

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail)

7.3. Product Benchmarking



8. India Baby Food & Beverage Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category (Baby Food Cereals, Baby Milk Products, Others (Snack food, Porridge & Puree, Nutritional Supplements, etc.))

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail)

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers/Opportunities

10.2. Challenges/Restraints



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.2. Procter & Gamble Home Products Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.3. Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.4. Nestle India Ltd.

14.1.5. The Himalaya Drug Company

14.1.6. Nutricia International Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.7. Me & Moms Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.8. Rhea Retail Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.9. Artsana India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.10. Mead Johnson Nutrition (India) Pvt. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsusst

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900