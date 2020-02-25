New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed services worldwide: trends and forecasts 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864001/?utm_source=GNW

THIS REPORT PROVIDES: 

  • a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and eight geographical regions
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for eight geographical regions
  • an overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-region comparison
  • a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

DATA COVERAGE
Fixed connections

  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
  • Narrowband voice, VoBB
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other


Fixed revenue

  • Service revenue, retail revenue
  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other


Fixed voice traffic

  • Outgoing minutes, MoU

ASPU

  • Fixed ASPU


