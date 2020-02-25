"North America will be the only region with significant fixed broadband ASPU growth between 2019 and 2024 due to the high level of competition elsewhere. ". This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecasts worldwide and for eight individually modelled regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, developed Asia–Pacific, emerging Asia–Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.