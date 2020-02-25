To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           25 February 2020
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no. 18 /2020





New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

Jyske Realkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 24 February 2020.

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 24. February 2020 is also enclosed this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

  • Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25
  • Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64

 

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Søren Winkler
Senior Director


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment