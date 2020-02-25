To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25 February 2020
Announcement no. 18 /2020
New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act
Jyske Realkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 24 February 2020.
Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 24. February 2020 is also enclosed this announcement.
For more information, please contact:
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit
Søren Winkler
Senior Director
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Attachment
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
