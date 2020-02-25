CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 FEBRUARY 2020, at 11.40 a.m.

Consti Group Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Group Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company ("Ilmarinen") on 25 February 2020, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Ilmarinen decreased below five (5) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 24 February 2020.

Total position of Ilmarinen subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 0.00 % 0.00 % 7,858,267 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.93 % 9.93 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000178256 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00 %

Consti Group Plc

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.