This report is focused on the use of RNA purification products in the life science research market.



This 2020 RNA Purification Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape that is compared with data from all of the previous Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboards where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.



The 2020 RNA Purification Dashboard was developed from responses to a 24-question survey completed by 582 scientists located in North America and Europe.



RNA purification is one of the few basic methods ubiquitous among scientists using genomics techniques to investigate processes such as gene expression, genetic diversity, protein function, and molecular interactions. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the RNA purification market, RNA purification experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.



The 2020 RNA Purification Life Science Dashboard is the first in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for RNA purification experiments. (Note: previous editions of this report were published under the Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboard title; with this 2020 publication DNA purification and RNA purification have been split into separate reports; six editions of RNA purification reporting have previously been published and where comparisons are possible, to prior datasets, they are included in this report).



This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the RNA purification market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Total RNA from cells or tissue

Total RNA from whole blood

Total RNA from FFPE tissue

mRNA

microRNA

Cell-free RNA extraction

RNA reaction clean-up

NGS library prep (RNA)

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

Agilent/Stratagene

Bio-Rad

EpiGentek

Macherey Nagel

MilliporeSigma/Merck

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek

Omega BioTek

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen/SABiosciences

Roche Applied Science/Kappa Biosystems

TaKaRa/Clontech

Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce

Zymo Research

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Dashboard At A Glance Market Opportunity Matrix Respondents Qualification Demographics Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques Frequency of Performance: DNA Purification Co-Performance: DNA Purification Experiments & Life Science Techniques Manual vs. Automated DNA Purification Handling Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend Market Size Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget) Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features Primary Downstream Application Desired Product Changes Appendix I: Supporting Data Appendix II: Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards Available



