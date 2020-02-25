New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Critical Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$89.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Critical Care will reach a market size of US$152.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$684.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Set to Register Strong Growth
Select Available Mechanical Ventilators by Type
Recent Market Activity
Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
Quick COPD Facts:
US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations
Non-Invasive Ventilators - The New Standard of Care
Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators
HomeCare Ventilation Cuts Down on Rising Healthcare Costs
Increasing Popularity of Portable Ventilators
Aging Population to Spur Demand for Mechanical Ventilators
Competitive Landscape
Ways to Leverage Market Potential
Key Market Challenges
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mechanical Ventilators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
Dräger Medical Canada, Inc. (Canada)
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Breas Medical AB (Sweden)
HAMILTON MEDICAL AG (Switzerland)
MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)
Philips Respironics, Inc. (USA)
ResMed (USA)
Smiths Medical (UK)
Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Neonatal Ventilators Market on a Rapid Growth Trend
Developed Regions - The Largest Markets for Neonatal Ventilators
Markets for Infant/Neonatal Ventilation
Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation - On the Rise
Hospitals Account for the Largest Use of Neonatal Ventilators
NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market
Leading Players
Improved Patient Outcomes - The Force behind Mechanical
Ventilator Innovations
Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical
Ventilators Market
The Changing Face of Ventilator Design
Growing Urbanization Increases the Incidence of Respiratory
Diseases
Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace
Innovations in Endotracheal Tube Design to Address VAP
Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue
of Alarm Fatigue
Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple
Patients on Ventilation
Emerging Markets Experience Low-Cost Ventilator Boom
Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) Market:
Going Strong
Disposable Ventilator Masks to Record Strong Growth
Western Markets Lead in Combined Ventilator Uptake
ECCO2R - An Ideal Replacement for Non-Invasive Ventilation Failure
High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators
Neurally-Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) - A Novel
Ventilation Technique
Respiratory Dialysis - An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation?
Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation
Synchrony
INTELLiVENT-ASV Software of Hamilton Medical
Dräger Medical?s APRV AutoRelease
Philips VentAssist
Medtronic Puritan Bennett? PAV+ Plus Software
Software for Reducing Leakage Amount
Dräger Medical?s Pressure Support Ventilation
Hamilton Medical?s Transport Ventilators with Advanced Modes
Information Management
New Alarm Systems
Automation
Simple User Interface
Significance of Humidification in Mechanical Ventilation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mechanical Ventilators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mechanical Ventilators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Critical Care (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Critical Care (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Critical Care (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Neonatal (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Neonatal (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Neonatal (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mechanical Ventilators Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mechanical Ventilators Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Mechanical Ventilators Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Mechanical Ventilators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
PAIN
Table 43: Spanish Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 50: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Mechanical Ventilators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Mechanical Ventilators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mechanical
Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Mechanical Ventilators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Mechanical Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 89: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Historic
Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Mechanical Ventilators Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Mechanical Ventilators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Mechanical Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
