On 25 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Riigi Kinnisvara AS entered into a contract for the construction of Tallinn School of Music and Ballet located at Pärnu mnt 59, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of a school building with four floors and one underground floor, that accommodates facilities for music and ballet studies, auditoriums, concert halls, library, swimming pool, cafeteria and student home.

The contract value is approximately EUR 34.7 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to be completed in March 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Member of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, tel. +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee