On 25 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Riigi Kinnisvara AS entered into a contract for the construction of Tallinn School of Music and Ballet located at Pärnu mnt 59, Tallinn.
The contract includes construction of a school building with four floors and one underground floor, that accommodates facilities for music and ballet studies, auditoriums, concert halls, library, swimming pool, cafeteria and student home.
The contract value is approximately EUR 34.7 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to be completed in March 2022.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
