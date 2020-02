NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) (“Yandex” or the “Company”), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search provider in Russia, today announces the launch of an offering of approximately US$1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Offering” and the “Notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Notes will be convertible into Class A ordinary shares of Yandex (the “Shares”), with the initial conversion price expected to be set at a premium of between 45.0% and 50.0% above the volume weighted average price of a Share on the NASDAQ Global Select Market between opening and closing of trading on the launch date. The conversion rights will be satisfied, at Yandex’s election, with cash, Shares, or any combination thereof including, unless the Company elects otherwise, by way of net share settlement. The initial conversion price of the Notes will be subject to customary adjustment provisions as will be set out in the terms and conditions of the Notes (the “Conditions”).

The Notes will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of between 0.500% and 1.000% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear on March 03 and September 03 in each year, with the first interest payment date on September 03, 2020. Settlement and delivery of the Notes is expected to take place on or about March 03, 2020 (the “Settlement Date”). If not previously redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with the Conditions, the Notes will be redeemed on March 03, 2025.

The Notes will, when issued, constitute senior unsecured obligations of the Company. Yandex may not redeem the Notes prior to maturity, except in specified circumstances, including if, at any time from March 18, 2023, the value of a Share exceeds 130% of the then prevailing conversion price for a specified period of time or if, at any time, Notes representing 85% or more of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes originally issued shall have been previously converted and/or repurchased and cancelled.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, as well as capital expenditures, strategic investments or acquisitions and share buybacks. However, Yandex has no current agreements or commitments with respect to any material investment, acquisition, or strategic transaction.

The final terms of the Notes have not been finalised and will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering, expected later today.

Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on The International Stock Exchange (TISE), Channel Islands within 90 days after the Settlement Date.

In the context of the Offering, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

The Notes will be offered in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) through a private placement only to institutional investors that are not U.S. persons, outside the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Russian Federation (except and to the extent otherwise permitted under Russian law) and South Africa.



This press release contains information about the Offering, and there can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed.

Goldman Sachs International is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, UBS AG, London Branch and VTB Capital plc are acting as Joint Bookrunners in respect of the Offering.

ABOUT YANDEX

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 34 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Katya Zhukova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com

