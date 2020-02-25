Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Products 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2012, the concept of robotic process automation (RPA) was launched to the world via a seminal report and blog. In the seven years since the ugly truth is that we've simply succeeded in using RPA to move data around enterprises faster with less manual intervention rather than to rewire our business processes and create new thresholds of value. We are largely missing the opportunity to transform business operations.

We've recently issued The New RPA Manifesto to provide guidelines for what must be true to realize the potential of a truly digital workforce over the next seven years. With transformation on the brain, we focused our 2020 RPA Software Product Top 10 on how RPA product companies are supporting and enabling their clients to scale their automation programs and drive real change.

In this report, we assessed 17 RPA software companies on a mix of execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria we deemed as critical to supporting the transformation mission. The report highlights the overall ratings for all 17 participants and the top ten leaders for each sub-category along with notable performances. This report also includes detailed profiles of each company, outlining their overall and sub-category rankings, provider facts, and detailed strengths and weaknesses.



Readers will gain insight into:

Who are the leading RPA software companies, ranked overall and across key execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria

Choose your own adventure rankings - we include detailed subsegment rankings to enable readers of this research to identify and prioritize their own set of evaluation criteria

What are the strengths and development needs and capabilities of each of the 17 providers included in the study via detailed profiles

Another Monday

AntWorks

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Datamatics

EdgeVerve

Intellibot

Jacada

Jiffy.ai

Kofax

Kryon

NICE

PegaSystems

Redwood

Softomotive

UiPath

WorkFusion

