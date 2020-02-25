Now Available for Download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores



CAMPBELL, CA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its latest edition of the Friendable “Mobile Dating Application” has been approved for download by both Apple App and Google Play Stores.

The Company is preparing messaging designed to position Friendable as the best option for finding a potential match, focusing on its message of “Everything starts with Friendship”.

“Friendable has always been the “Neutral Zone” when it comes to dating apps and we believe our latest version is ready and very able to exploit the void users are feeling in this ever growing mobile dating marketplace. Our coming ad campaign will focus on our core values, staying away from the buzz words, the potential negative connotations, gender related pressure or overall anxiety users are increasingly feeling when they dial up that search to identify a new meet up or adventure in mobile dating,” said Robert Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“It’s all about creating a comfortable way to ensure our users are joining Friendable with some basic core values and beliefs. As far back as I can remember, “Everything starts with Friendship” and it’s as simple as that. Stay tuned for additional updates as we announce our advertising partnership and begin scaling our efforts to acquire users,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

