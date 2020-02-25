New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 13.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Alcohols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 300.3 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 286.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Alcohols will reach a market size of 1.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 986.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents
Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Immediate Term
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative
Analysis
Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents
North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications
Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased
Consumption
Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents
Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)
Hexylene Glycol
Isophorone (IPHO)
Mesityl Oxide (MO)
Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)
Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)
Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)
Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market
Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum
Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration
Growing Demand for Acetates
Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline
Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing &
Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact
Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents
Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key
Concern
Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application
Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot
Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor
Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of
Electronics Manufacturing
Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective
Performance
Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing
Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process:
A Snapshot
Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging
Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing
and Assembly
Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production
Opportunity Indicators
Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft
Construction
Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process
Operations
Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous
Cleaning Systems
Trade Statistics
Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or
Varnish Removers
Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated
Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
