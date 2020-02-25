New functionality allows business users to optimize search results using a drag and drop interface without requiring any technical skills.

New functionality allows business users to optimize search results using a drag and drop interface without requiring any technical skills.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced its Winter ‘20 product launch, unveiling Search Experience Management (SXM) and addressing the organizational challenge of providing delightful customer experiences while maximizing business value. New functionalities include Visual Editor, which allows business users to visually edit desired search results—requiring no developer expertise or prior experience.



Customers are Reaping the Business Benefits of Algolia Winter ‘20:

"Algolia’s Visual Editor is an essential tool for our product managers to create merchandising strategies based on multiple attributes,” said Diptendu Ray, principal product manager, Staples Canada. “In addition, the ability to see the results in real time minimizes errors and makes us more efficient in our daily tasks with no coding skills required.”

“With Algolia’s Visual Editor and dashboard, we’ve improved our customers’ search and browsing experience, as well as reduced our no-results rate by over 60%,” said Richard Migette, e-commerce leader, Decathlon.

“Implementing our vision of our ideal experience via Algolia Site Search on PubNub.com allowed us to dramatically shorten the consideration process for our buyer personas and the exploration phase for developers,” said Wayne Willyard, head of digital experience, PubNub.

Due to limited development time and resources, organizations often overlook Search and Discovery as both a key part of the customer journey and a bottom-line revenue driver. However, Algolia has proven that customers derive significant business value from their investment in search, with organizations reporting $73 million in incremental revenue, saving $169,000 in development costs and $205,000 by reducing maintenance burden on IT.

Algolia has over 8,600 customers worldwide generating more than one trillion searches per year through its Search-as-a-Service platform, purpose-built to handle the traffic and usage that modern businesses require.

Algolia Winter ‘20 includes the following new capabilities and enhancements for Search Experience Management:

Visual Editor : New functionality allows business users to optimize search results using a drag and drop interface without requiring any technical skills.





: New functionality allows business users to optimize search results using a drag and drop interface without requiring any technical skills. Advanced business analytics: Enhanced insights for business users to measure and optimize the search experience through new trend analytics and click position analytics, as well as deeper integration with Segment and Google Tag Manager for end-to-end click and conversion rate analytics.

Algolia Winter ‘20 also introduces Crawler and a new Site Search offering for B2B websites, as well as additional enhancements.

Site Search : Algolia's latest Site Search solution enables B2B companies to double the value of their marketing content by helping site visitors quickly find the right content.





: Algolia's latest Site Search solution enables B2B companies to double the value of their marketing content by helping site visitors quickly find the right content. Crawler: New self-service tool automatically crawls web content across multiple domains, indexing and unifying disparate content types into a single content delivery platform for fast search and retrieval.





New self-service tool automatically crawls web content across multiple domains, indexing and unifying disparate content types into a single content delivery platform for fast search and retrieval. Enhanced language support : Multi-language improvements for German, Dutch, and Finnish allow companies to better serve more relevant search to their customers across multiple geographies.





: Multi-language improvements for German, Dutch, and Finnish allow companies to better serve more relevant search to their customers across multiple geographies. Updated e-Commerce platform extensions: Algolia’s Magento & Shopify extensions have been upgraded for increased ease-of-use for seamless integration with popular e-Commerce solutions.

“Every company is digital today. It is fundamental that digital properties provide visitors quick, actionable results to drive greater engagement and conversion,” said Jason Cottrell, CEO and founder, Myplanet . “Myplanet is excited to partner with companies to automatically crawl, index and unify disparate content to deliver exceptional consumer-grade search experiences. We have seen Algolia’s Site Search offering convert 20% more site visitors into leads.”

“Algolia Winter ‘20 takes Search and Discovery out of the developer-only silo, making it easier for any business user in the enterprise to implement, analyze and optimize,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO, Algolia. “The consumer is faced with unending amounts of digital content and options, but a seamless Search and Discovery experience can drive greater conversion rates and repeat visits.”

Algolia Winter ‘20 is available now. To learn more about today’s announcement, read Algolia’s blog at https://blog.algolia.com/algolia-winter-20-business-value/ and watch the webinar at https://go.algolia.com/webinar-winter-20 .

Helpful Links

See the power of the Visual Editor: https://bit.ly/2wJTiIC

Learn more about Algolia’s Advanced Analytics: https://bit.ly/2vZmR8A

Blog: https://blog.algolia.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/algolia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algolia/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/algolia/

Careers: https://www.algolia.com/careers

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile, and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful Search and Discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,600 companies including Stripe, Slack, Discovery, Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage over 80 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffd4627c-4c4b-43c1-9154-ee99bb1b5965