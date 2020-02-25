Yangling, Shaanxi, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or “the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and markets bio-fertilizers for use in the multi-billion China agriculture and aquaculture markets and the developer of smart soil remediation technology for use in agriculture markets worldwide, is pleased to announce that on February 20, 2020, the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Fudan Science and Technology Park Innovation (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred Fudan Science and Technology Park) and Xibaokun Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Xibaokun). As part of the agreement, all parties are focused on developing markets for soil remediation and water remediation centering on the Yangtze River Delta.

During the cooperation process, the Fudan Science and Technology Park will coordinate technical resources such as the School of Life Sciences of Fudan University and the School of Life Sciences of Zhejiang University, coordinate the resources of governments at all levels in the Yangtze River Delta, and complete the project marketing of Coupling Microbial Activation Remediation Technology (hereinafter referred to as CMA) with Kiwa Bio-Tech for soil and water resources remediation projects.

As part of the tripartite strategic cooperation agreement, Kiwa Biological Research Institute will lead Xibaokun, Harbin Institute of Technology and other partners to jointly establish a research platform focusing on soil remediation and water resource remediation. New research and development of technology will begin for the market in the Yangtze river delta region market with School of Life Sciences, Fudan University and School of Life Sciences, Zhejiang University.

According to the Fudan Science and Technology Park Industry Fund's evaluation of this agreement, the Industry Fund will adopt various methods to support the tripartite cooperation.

Ms. Yvonne Wang, CEO of Kiwa Bio-Tech stated, “Soil remediation and water resource restoration are the focus in 2020 for our company’s expanded growth. It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, the core technology and products of the company’s CMA will quickly occupy the market of soil remediation and water remediation in China.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.

Leader in Eco-friendly Agricultural Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (KWBT) is an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and distributes innovative and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture and aquaculture markets with corporate headquarters in the Yangling, Shaanxi, China. Kiwa’s focus is to positively impact the environment by reducing the amount of chemical fertilizers that are being used by agricultural growers in China.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. products are covered by patent protection and are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value and productivity of agricultural crops.

