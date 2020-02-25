Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive V2X Market by Connectivity (DSRC, and Cellular), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2C, and V2D), Vehicle (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and EV), Unit, Offering, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive V2X market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.2%, by value, from 2020 to 2028, to reach USD 12,859 million by 2028. The major players in the automotive V2X market are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Autotalks (Israel), and Delphi Technologies (UK).
Increasing focus on R&D activities, rapid development of C-V2X technology, and advantages like increased fuel economy and enhanced safety are expected to fuel the automotive V2X market.
The advancements in the 5G technology are among the key factors driving the automotive V2X market. The need to curb the increasing pollution caused by transportation is another key factor driving the automotive V2X market.
Cellular segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, by connectivity.
The cellular segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing trials/tests taking place across the globe. Cellular is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity than DSRC. Cellular connectivity is also cheaper and offers better performance, especially in congested traffic environments, which has contributed to the growth of this segment.
Passenger car segment is projected to have the largest share of the automotive V2X market, by vehicle type.
There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X which are available in the market. This would enable the entry of more passenger car models equipped with V2X in the future. There are a number of passenger car models equipped with V2X, such as Volkswagen Golf 8th gen, which is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. The high sales of passenger cars in Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the growth of the passenger car V2X market during the forecast period.
Europe is projected to be the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period.
The presence of top automotive OEMs such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, who have equipped their vehicles with V2X, has contributed to the growth of the European market. The presence of key V2X players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, and Infineon has also driven the European automotive V2X market. The growing number of tests/trials taking place regarding cellular connectivity in Europe, especially in Germany, is fueling the European automotive V2X market further.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive V2X Market Growth
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive V2X Market
4.2 Automotive V2X Market, By Region
4.3 European Automotive V2X Market, By Communication & Country
4.4 Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion
4.5 Automotive V2X Market, By Unit
4.6 Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle
4.7 Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity
4.8 Automotive V2X Market, By Technology
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Increasing Concerns Over Environmental Pollution Caused By Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Latency/Reliability Challenges
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Support From Government for V2X Technology
5.2.3.2 Advancements in 5G Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks
5.3 V2X Market Scenarios (2020-2028)
5.3.1 V2X Market: Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 V2X Market: Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 V2X Market: Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's 5 Forces
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Technological Analysis
6.4.1 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)
6.4.1.1 LTE-V2X
6.4.1.2 5G-V2X
7 Automotive V2X Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Software
7.4 Key Industry Insights
8 Automotive V2X Market, By Communication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.2.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
8.4 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
8.5 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)
8.6 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)
8.7 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
8.8 Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)
8.9 Key Industry Insights
9 Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 ICE
9.4 EV
9.5 Key Industry Insights
10 Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications)
10.4 C-V2X (Cellular-V2X)
10.5 Key Industry Insights
11 Automotive V2X Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.2.2 Research Methodology
11.3 V2V
11.3.1 Automated Driver Assistance
11.4 V2I
11.4.1 Intelligent Traffic System (ITS)
11.4.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification
11.4.3 Passenger Information System
11.4.4 Fleet & Asset Management
11.4.5 Parking Management System
11.5 V2P
11.5.1 Line of Sight
11.5.2 Non-Line of Sight
11.5.3 Backing
11.6 Key Industry Insights
12 Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions
12.2.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Passenger Car
12.4 Commercial Vehicle
12.5 Key Industry Insights
13 Automotive V2X Market, By Unit
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.3 On-Board Unit (OBU)
13.4 Roadside Unit (RSU)
13.5 Key Industry Insights
14 Automotive V2X Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safer Vehicles is Expected to Impact the Market
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.2.1 China
14.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Tests and Trials of C-V2X are Driving the Chinese Market
14.2.2 Japan
14.2.2.1 Increased Performance and Reduced Costs of V2X to Drive the Japanese Market
14.2.3 South Korea
14.2.3.1 Growing Government Initiatives Toward 5G-V2X Would Drive the South Korean Market
14.2.4 India
14.2.4.1 Improving Infrastructure for Installation of RSUs Would Drive the Indian Market
14.2.5 Australia
14.2.6 Taiwan
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.1.1 Increase in the Number of C-V2X Trials and Tests to Drive the German Market
14.3.2 Italy
14.3.2.1 Testing of V2X for Features Such as Truck Platooning Would Drive the Italian Market
14.3.3 France
14.3.3.1 Government Funded Projects Like I-Scoop to Drive the French Market
14.3.4 UK
14.3.4.1 Government Initiatives for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles are Expected to Impact the UK Market
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.5.1 Growing Traffic and Safety Concerns Would Drive the Spanish Market
14.4 North America
14.4.1 US
14.4.1.1 High Sales of V2V/V2I-Enabled Cars Would Drive the US Market
14.4.2 Canada
14.4.2.1 Entry of More Vehicles Equipped With V2X Would Drive the Canadian Market
14.4.3 Mexico
14.4.3.1 Improving Infrastructure Facilities Will Drive the Mexican Market
14.5 RoW
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.1.1 Future Technological Advancements Would Drive the Argentinian Market
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Curb Pollution and Growing Vehicle Sales Would Drive the Brazilian Market
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements
15.3.2 Expansions
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (V2X Solution Providers)
15.4.1 Visionary Leaders
15.4.2 Innovators
15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
15.4.4 Emerging Companies
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (OEMs)
15.5.1 Visionary Leaders
15.5.2 Innovators
15.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators
15.5.4 Emerging Companies
15.6 Winners vs Tail-Enders
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
16.2 Continental AG
16.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.4 Autotalks Ltd.
16.5 Delphi Technologies
16.6 NXP Semiconductors
16.7 Infineon Technologies AG
16.8 Denso Corporation
16.9 STMicroelectronics
16.10 Harman International
16.11 Cohda Wireless
16.12 Savari Inc.
16.13 Other Key Players
16.13.1 Europe
16.13.1.1 Kapsch Group
16.13.1.2 Marben Products
16.13.1.3 Altran
16.13.1.4 Nokia
16.13.1.5 Dspace GmbH
16.13.1.6 Ficosa Internacional S.A.
16.13.1.7 Escrypt
16.13.1.8 Vector Informatik GmbH
16.13.1.9 Volkswagen AG
16.13.1.10 BMW AG
16.13.1.11 Daimler AG
16.13.1.12 Audi AG
16.13.1.13 Groupe Renault
16.13.1.14 Mclaren Group
16.13.2 Asia Pacific
16.13.2.1 Unex Technology Corp.
16.13.2.2 Mitsubishi Corporation
16.13.2.3 Flex Ltd.
16.13.2.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.13.2.5 Tata Motors
16.13.2.6 Hitachi Solutions Ltd.
16.13.2.7 Hyundai Motor Company
16.13.2.8 Nissan Motor Corporation
16.13.3 North America
16.13.3.1 Lear Corporation
16.13.3.2 Intel Corporation
16.13.3.3 Danlaw Inc.
16.13.3.4 Commsignia Ltd.
16.13.3.5 General Motors
16.13.3.6 Ford Motor Company
17 Recommendations
17.1 Europe Will Be the Major Market for Automotive V2X
17.2 Cellular Connectivity Holds the Key for V2X Communication in the Coming Years
17.3 Conclusion
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
