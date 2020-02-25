Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive V2X Market by Connectivity (DSRC, and Cellular), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2C, and V2D), Vehicle (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and EV), Unit, Offering, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive V2X market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.2%, by value, from 2020 to 2028, to reach USD 12,859 million by 2028. The major players in the automotive V2X market are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Autotalks (Israel), and Delphi Technologies (UK).



Increasing focus on R&D activities, rapid development of C-V2X technology, and advantages like increased fuel economy and enhanced safety are expected to fuel the automotive V2X market.



The advancements in the 5G technology are among the key factors driving the automotive V2X market. The need to curb the increasing pollution caused by transportation is another key factor driving the automotive V2X market.



Cellular segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, by connectivity.



The cellular segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing trials/tests taking place across the globe. Cellular is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity than DSRC. Cellular connectivity is also cheaper and offers better performance, especially in congested traffic environments, which has contributed to the growth of this segment.



Passenger car segment is projected to have the largest share of the automotive V2X market, by vehicle type.



There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X which are available in the market. This would enable the entry of more passenger car models equipped with V2X in the future. There are a number of passenger car models equipped with V2X, such as Volkswagen Golf 8th gen, which is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. The high sales of passenger cars in Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the growth of the passenger car V2X market during the forecast period.



Europe is projected to be the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period.



The presence of top automotive OEMs such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, who have equipped their vehicles with V2X, has contributed to the growth of the European market. The presence of key V2X players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, and Infineon has also driven the European automotive V2X market. The growing number of tests/trials taking place regarding cellular connectivity in Europe, especially in Germany, is fueling the European automotive V2X market further.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive V2X Market Growth



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive V2X Market

4.2 Automotive V2X Market, By Region

4.3 European Automotive V2X Market, By Communication & Country

4.4 Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion

4.5 Automotive V2X Market, By Unit

4.6 Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle

4.7 Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity

4.8 Automotive V2X Market, By Technology



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Increasing Concerns Over Environmental Pollution Caused By Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Latency/Reliability Challenges

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Support From Government for V2X Technology

5.2.3.2 Advancements in 5G Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

5.3 V2X Market Scenarios (2020-2028)

5.3.1 V2X Market: Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 V2X Market: Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 V2X Market: Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's 5 Forces

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Technological Analysis

6.4.1 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

6.4.1.1 LTE-V2X

6.4.1.2 5G-V2X



7 Automotive V2X Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Key Industry Insights



8 Automotive V2X Market, By Communication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

8.4 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

8.5 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

8.6 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

8.7 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

8.8 Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

8.9 Key Industry Insights



9 Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 ICE

9.4 EV

9.5 Key Industry Insights



10 Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications)

10.4 C-V2X (Cellular-V2X)

10.5 Key Industry Insights



11 Automotive V2X Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.3 V2V

11.3.1 Automated Driver Assistance

11.4 V2I

11.4.1 Intelligent Traffic System (ITS)

11.4.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification

11.4.3 Passenger Information System

11.4.4 Fleet & Asset Management

11.4.5 Parking Management System

11.5 V2P

11.5.1 Line of Sight

11.5.2 Non-Line of Sight

11.5.3 Backing

11.6 Key Industry Insights



12 Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.2.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Passenger Car

12.4 Commercial Vehicle

12.5 Key Industry Insights



13 Automotive V2X Market, By Unit

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions

13.2.2 Research Methodology

13.3 On-Board Unit (OBU)

13.4 Roadside Unit (RSU)

13.5 Key Industry Insights



14 Automotive V2X Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safer Vehicles is Expected to Impact the Market

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 China

14.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Tests and Trials of C-V2X are Driving the Chinese Market

14.2.2 Japan

14.2.2.1 Increased Performance and Reduced Costs of V2X to Drive the Japanese Market

14.2.3 South Korea

14.2.3.1 Growing Government Initiatives Toward 5G-V2X Would Drive the South Korean Market

14.2.4 India

14.2.4.1 Improving Infrastructure for Installation of RSUs Would Drive the Indian Market

14.2.5 Australia

14.2.6 Taiwan

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.1.1 Increase in the Number of C-V2X Trials and Tests to Drive the German Market

14.3.2 Italy

14.3.2.1 Testing of V2X for Features Such as Truck Platooning Would Drive the Italian Market

14.3.3 France

14.3.3.1 Government Funded Projects Like I-Scoop to Drive the French Market

14.3.4 UK

14.3.4.1 Government Initiatives for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles are Expected to Impact the UK Market

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.5.1 Growing Traffic and Safety Concerns Would Drive the Spanish Market

14.4 North America

14.4.1 US

14.4.1.1 High Sales of V2V/V2I-Enabled Cars Would Drive the US Market

14.4.2 Canada

14.4.2.1 Entry of More Vehicles Equipped With V2X Would Drive the Canadian Market

14.4.3 Mexico

14.4.3.1 Improving Infrastructure Facilities Will Drive the Mexican Market

14.5 RoW

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.1.1 Future Technological Advancements Would Drive the Argentinian Market

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Curb Pollution and Growing Vehicle Sales Would Drive the Brazilian Market



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

15.3.2 Expansions

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (V2X Solution Providers)

15.4.1 Visionary Leaders

15.4.2 Innovators

15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.4.4 Emerging Companies

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (OEMs)

15.5.1 Visionary Leaders

15.5.2 Innovators

15.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.5.4 Emerging Companies

15.6 Winners vs Tail-Enders



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

16.2 Continental AG

16.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.4 Autotalks Ltd.

16.5 Delphi Technologies

16.6 NXP Semiconductors

16.7 Infineon Technologies AG

16.8 Denso Corporation

16.9 STMicroelectronics

16.10 Harman International

16.11 Cohda Wireless

16.12 Savari Inc.

16.13 Other Key Players

16.13.1 Europe

16.13.1.1 Kapsch Group

16.13.1.2 Marben Products

16.13.1.3 Altran

16.13.1.4 Nokia

16.13.1.5 Dspace GmbH

16.13.1.6 Ficosa Internacional S.A.

16.13.1.7 Escrypt

16.13.1.8 Vector Informatik GmbH

16.13.1.9 Volkswagen AG

16.13.1.10 BMW AG

16.13.1.11 Daimler AG

16.13.1.12 Audi AG

16.13.1.13 Groupe Renault

16.13.1.14 Mclaren Group

16.13.2 Asia Pacific

16.13.2.1 Unex Technology Corp.

16.13.2.2 Mitsubishi Corporation

16.13.2.3 Flex Ltd.

16.13.2.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

16.13.2.5 Tata Motors

16.13.2.6 Hitachi Solutions Ltd.

16.13.2.7 Hyundai Motor Company

16.13.2.8 Nissan Motor Corporation

16.13.3 North America

16.13.3.1 Lear Corporation

16.13.3.2 Intel Corporation

16.13.3.3 Danlaw Inc.

16.13.3.4 Commsignia Ltd.

16.13.3.5 General Motors

16.13.3.6 Ford Motor Company



17 Recommendations

17.1 Europe Will Be the Major Market for Automotive V2X

17.2 Cellular Connectivity Holds the Key for V2X Communication in the Coming Years

17.3 Conclusion



