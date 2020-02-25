New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smartphones: worldwide trends and forecasts 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04815075/?utm_source=GNW

This report investigates the various drivers and idiosyncrasies of eight regional markets and identifies issues and opportunities that operators and vendors must be aware of.

THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

connections and sales for smartphone markets worldwide, for 8 regions and for 63 countries

key worldwide and regional trends

a 2015–2019 manufacturer sales split

a 5G smartphone unit connection and sales forecast.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04815075/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001