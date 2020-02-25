Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is poised to grow by USD 9.1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the global online toys and games retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of multipurpose toys and games. In addition, emergence of 3D printing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online toys and games retailing market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies emergence of 3d printing as the prime reasons driving the global online toys and games retailing market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online toys and games retailing market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com, Fat Brain Holdings, Kohl's Corp, Nordstrom, Overstock.com, Target Corp, TinToyArcade.com, Walmart, and The Walt Disney Co.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
