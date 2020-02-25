Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is poised to grow by USD 9.1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the global online toys and games retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of multipurpose toys and games. In addition, emergence of 3D printing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online toys and games retailing market as well.



Key Trends



This study identifies emergence of 3d printing as the prime reasons driving the global online toys and games retailing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent Vendors



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online toys and games retailing market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com, Fat Brain Holdings, Kohl's Corp, Nordstrom, Overstock.com, Target Corp, TinToyArcade.com, Walmart, and The Walt Disney Co.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Fat Brain Holdings LLC

Kohl's Corp.

Nordstrom Inc.

Overstock.com Inc.

Target Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

TinToyArcade.com LLC

Walmart Inc.

