Embedded World, Nuremberg, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, disclosed significant adoption behind LYNX MOSA.ic™, the software framework for the development and integration of complex multi-core safety or security systems.



“Within a year of launch, we announced the first major program adoption of LYNX MOSA.ic, with the Joint Strike Fighter, and will be announcing further adoptions in the aerospace and defense sector as those engagements mature,” said Ian Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Lynx. “We see strong interest across markets with a number of customers focused on harnessing LYNX MOSA.ic for specific automotive and industrial as well as aerospace applications. We will be announcing new products starting in 2CQ20.”

LYNX MOSA.ic enables developers to collapse development and integration cycles for creating, certifying and deploying robust, secure platforms for manned and autonomous systems. The LYNX MOSA.ic software framework addresses this challenge through a diverse set of packages that include real-time operating systems (RTOS), bare metal and commercial operating systems for expedited design, integration and test of complex critical systems. In contrast to a traditional RTOS platform, where all hardware control, real-time scheduling, security, multimedia, and application runtime services are integrated into a common stack. LYNX MOSA.ic allows system architects to subdivide systems into smaller, independent stacks which include only the dependencies needed.

Endorsement for LYNX MOSA.ic has come from ENSCO, Xilinx, and VDC.

“Customers creating the next generation of robust and secure avionics platforms are facing spiralling cost challenges for certification,” said Robert Sanders, Vice President of ENSCO Avionics, Inc. “Our partnership with Lynx to prove the interoperability of ENSCO’s IData®, the only data-driven HMI tool suite for safety critical application development, with DO178-certified OS technology and other modular software components is helping our mutual customers reverse the cost trend and shrink project design cycles.”

Willard Tu, senior director, Automotive, Xilinx said, “our adaptable system-on-chip (SoC) platforms are being adopted across a diverse set of safety-critical applications in areas including automotive and industrial. Systems in these markets can be exceptionally complex. LYNX MOSA.ic helps reduce the cost and time investment for customers developing, certifying and deploying innovative platforms.”

Chris Rommel, Executive Vice President, VDC underlined the market need for LYNX MOSA.ic saying, “Our research indicates that the market opportunity of embedded software in safety-critical applications is expected to grow at 8% CAGR over the next 5 years, reaching $2.6B by 2023. With many suppliers focused on the security of these systems, Lynx appears to be one of the few worrying about high reliability of platforms over 10+ year product lifecycles.”

About LYNX MOSA.ic™

LYNX MOSA.ic™ is the framework for development and integration of complex multi-core safety or security systems. Built on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, LYNX MOSA.ic supports a variety of operating systems such as LynxOS-178, Linux, Windows®, third-party RTOS and bare metal applications including Lynx Simple Applications. LYNX MOSA.ic runs on Arm, Intel, PowerPC and adaptive computing architectures.

About Lynx Technologies

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is focused on enabling a world where all autonomous systems are safe, secured and trusted.

For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

