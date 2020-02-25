Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 25 February, 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 5/2020
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 February 2020.
|Name:
|Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
|Reason for filing:
|Insider
|Company name:
|Cemat A/S
|Identification code and name:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Transaction type:
|Purchase
|Date:
|24 February 2020
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of traded shares:
|55,000
|Price:
|0.347
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Cemat A/S
Copenhagen V, DENMARK
Announcement no. 5 - 25.02.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Cemat A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: