-APPOINTS LEADERSHIP -

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma, a newly formed pharmaceutical company, is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. Working closely with its scientific advisors, the Company anticipates commencement of its clinical trial programs in 2020.



LEADERSHIP TEAM

Dr. Joe McCann, PhD has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. An industry veteran with more than 10 years of proven radiopharmaceutical experience, Joe was most recently the CEO of Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization. Dr. Neil Fleshner, an uro-oncologist, with more than 400 authored papers, has assumed the role of Chief Medical Officer and Michael Gottlieb, CPA, the former head of Sanofi Genzyme Canada’s Rare Disease Business joins as Chief Financial and Commercial Officer. Collectively, the leadership team has 50+ years of experience in all aspects of the drug development process, including clinical trial design, manufacturing and commercialization. In addition to Dr. McCann and Dr. Fleshner, the board includes Allan Silber, POINT Biopharma Executive Chairman and former CEO of Street Capital Group Inc. and Counsel Corporation, and Howard Glase, CEO of Verity Pharmaceuticals.



“Radioligand therapies are leading the fight against cancer,” said Dr. Joe McCann, POINT Biopharma’s CEO. “These next generation drugs are extending patients’ lives and provide a better quality of life compared to the standard of care. This win-win profile will push these treatments to the frontline of cancer care.” Dr. McCann continued, “The POINT Biopharma leadership team has the expertise and the commitment to bring these new therapies to market quickly so patients and their families can benefit from this powerful and life-changing technology.”

Dr. Johannes Czernin, (Professor/Vice Chair, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology and Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine) a scientific advisor to POINT Biopharma adds, “I am impressed with the overall safety and efficacy profile of radioligand therapies as compared to the existing chemotherapy options for patients. POINT Biopharma is on the fast track to success.”

Dr. Vikas Prasad, (Vice Chair and Senior Physician Department of Nuclear Medicine University Hospital of Ulm Germany) a scientific advisor to POINT Biopharma adds, “Having seen these next generation radioligand therapies first hand with my patients, I am confident that these will be a game changer for the market.”

Dr. Kim Chi, (Medical Oncologist at BC Cancer – Vancouver and Professor of Medicine at University of British Columbia ) a scientific advisor to POINT Biopharma shared, “Radiopharmaceuticals are positioned to assume a significant role in the oncologic toolbox as safe and effective options for patients and the POINT team is at the forefront of this work.”