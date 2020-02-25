OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading healthcare technology company, has released an enhancement to its Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Eligibility platform called DME Same or Similar. This new enhancement verifies all Medicare HCPCS codes, including A, L and V codes, for same or similar equipment items. This ultimately helps DME providers prevent denials, decrease write-offs and improve cash flow.



For providers, navigating DME payment is complex and costly. DME providers often get frustrated with Medicare reimbursement rules, especially when it comes to checking HCPCS codes for same or similar. Same or similar denials happen when providers submit a claim for an item that a Medicare beneficiary already rents or owns, and the item is still within its standard reasonable and useful timeline, which is usually about five years.

If DME providers don’t check HCPCS codes for same or similar, they risk denials or write-offs. According to CMS, more than half of all DME claim denials are caused by providers’ failure to check for same or similar. The other half of denials are usually eligibility related. No DME provider wants to risk billing Medicare for equipment that won’t be covered. Yet checking HCPCS codes for same or similar is cumbersome because there hasn’t been an easy, automated way to check billing history for same or similar codes.

But eSolutions’ new DME Same or Similar enhancement changes that. It’s unique to the market because of eSolutions’ Medicare expertise and direct connection to Medicare and Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), which allows the enhancement to fully automate HCPCS code verification. While most programs DME providers use to manage their billing can check for HCPCS codes like E, B and K, most lack the technology to additionally verify A, L and V codes. This makes eSolutions’ enhancement a major benefit to providers.

“We could not check L codes anywhere except for the CGS website or by calling the IVR system on Medicare, but we never could get access. Checking the L codes with [eSolutions’] DME Same or Similar has helped tremendously with billing Medicare bracing patients. Our overall experience has been great,” said Micheal Eddleman, Orthotics Manager at Britkare Home Medical in Texas.

“eSolutions has always been at the forefront of developing meaningful tools that automate the Medicare revenue cycle. With the launch of DME Same or Similar, we are able to offer DME providers an innovative solution that can drastically lessen denial rates, improve cash flow, and streamline the otherwise burdensome process of manually checking HCPCS codes for same or similar items,” said Chris Hart, Vice President of Product and Strategy. “With this launch, we have substantially bolstered our DME provider suite of eligibility products. eSolutions is committed to strengthening the revenue health and profitability of DME providers across the country.”

