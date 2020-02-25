mCig's Online Sales Increase 400%



JACKSONVILLE, FL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development today announced that its online sales (http://bareroots-rx.com) jumped considerably in the month of February. When comparing results to the month of January, recent sales results show growth in the range of over 425%.

“The initial market response has been extremely gratifying to see,” commented Paul Rosenberg, CEO of MCIG Inc. “Following the official launch of our new online CBD sales portal, traffic has been strong and we anticipate robust sales growth ahead.”

The company plans to further pursue the prevailing consolidation market opportunity by acquiring smaller companies. Multiple CBD Investment market analysts have forecasted a market wide consolidation as larger cannabis sector firms acquire smaller firms.

The management today indicated plans to strike a deal with a CBD SKIN CARE company in the next couple of weeks.

“Consumer demand for CBD-infused beauty products has prompted major retailers such as Walgreens, Sephora and CVS. Additionally, major cosmetic brands like Estee Lauder and others plan to move into this emerging sector. CBD has a broad range of benefits in topical application, including antioxidants for anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, acne and more,” said Dale Hipes, Chief Executive Officer of BareRoots Rx.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com .

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

