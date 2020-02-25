SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: EXC shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities, that the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon, that ComEd’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



