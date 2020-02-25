PDF available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/502832a7-96a1-4423-8d94-3524f6fd4280

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX-V) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its year-end 2019 independent reserves evaluation prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) with an effective date of December 31, 2019 (the “McDaniel Report”).



Year-End 2019 Reserve Results:

Key Highlights from the Year-End 2019 McDaniel Report include:

Proved Developed Producing (“ PDP ”) reserves increased by 585% from 2.7 MMboe to 18.5 MMboe and achieved a Finding & Development ( “F&D” ) cost of $8.39/boe, driving a 2019 PDP recycle ratio of 1.8x;



”) reserves increased by 585% from 2.7 MMboe to 18.5 MMboe and achieved a Finding & Development ( ) cost of $8.39/boe, driving a 2019 PDP recycle ratio of 1.8x; Total Proved (“1P” ) reserves increased by 24% from 90.8 MMboe to 112.5 MMboe and achieved a 1P F&D cost of $3.34/boe, driving a 2019 1P recycle ratio of 4.5x;



) reserves increased by 24% from 90.8 MMboe to 112.5 MMboe and achieved a 1P F&D cost of $3.34/boe, driving a 2019 1P recycle ratio of 4.5x; Total Proved + Probable ( “2P” ) reserves increased by 12% from 164.0 MMboe to 183.6 MMboe and achieved a 2P F&D cost of ($5.24)/boe;



) reserves increased by 12% from 164.0 MMboe to 183.6 MMboe and achieved a 2P F&D cost of ($5.24)/boe; Decrease in 1P Future Development Capital ( “FDC” ) of 8% from $860 million to $790 million, and a ~19% decrease in 2P FDC from $1,375 million to $1,114 million;



) of 8% from $860 million to $790 million, and a ~19% decrease in 2P FDC from $1,375 million to $1,114 million; Go-forward estimated Undeveloped 1P F&D cost (FDC / Undeveloped Reserves) of $8.95/boe and Undeveloped 2P F&D cost of $7.28/boe reflect the forecast efficiency of future reserve development;



Increase in 1P NPV10% of $0.4 billion to $1.3 billion, which is a 51% increase from year-end 2018 (1) 1P NPV10% of $0.8 billion and an increase in 2P NPV10% of $0.5 billion to $1.9 billion, which is a 38% increase over year-end 2018 (1) 2P NPV10% of $1.4 billion; and



1P NPV10% of $0.8 billion and an increase in 2P NPV10% of $0.5 billion to $1.9 billion, which is a 38% increase over year-end 2018 2P NPV10% of $1.4 billion; and Increase in 2P NAVPS utilizing a 10% discount rate at Strip Pricing (as at February 6th, 2020) to $5.01 per share, which is a 57% increase from the Jan 4, 2019 2P NAVPS at Strip Pricing (as at March 14th, 2019) of $3.19 per share.

Pipestone Energy’s 2019 capital program focused on the efficient pad development of its condensate-rich Montney resource with 10 wells drilled, 16 wells completed, and 20 new wells brought on production. The 2019 capital program also included the completion of the in-field gathering system capable of handling ~33,000 boe/d of production. Based on achieved capital cost savings, the Company’s forecasted drill, complete, equip, and tie-in (“DCE&T”) well costs have decreased from $9.7 million at the beginning of 2019 to $7.1 million (for a 2,500-metre lateral length well), which is reflected in reduced 1P and 2P FDC costs, despite an increase in booked volumes. These capital cost savings have been achieved through a combination of reduced time to drill wells, improved completion efficiencies and logistics, and optimized well facility designs. All reported F&D costs outlined in this press release are calculated including year over year changes to FDC.

December 31, 2019 January 4, 2019 2P Reserve Volumes (Gross Interest) Amount Weight Amount Weight Change Tight Oil Mbbls 53 Nil 34 Nil 56 % Condensate Mbbls 63,500 35 % 57,028 35 % 11 % Other NGLs Mbbls 23,354 13 % 17,971 11 % 30 % Total Natural Gas Liquids Mbbls 86,854 47 % 74,999 46 % 16 % Shale Gas MMcf 580,069 53 % 533,422 54 % 9 % Total Mboe 183,585 100 % 163,936 100 % 12 % Proved Developed Producing Mboe 18,529 10 % 2,704 2 % 585 % Proved Developed Non-Producing Mboe 6,789 4 % 10,694 7 % -37 % Proved Undeveloped Mboe 87,177 47 % 77,366 47 % 13 % Total Proved Mboe 112,495 61 % 90,764 55 % 24 % Probable Mboe 71,091 39 % 73,172 45 % -3 % Total Proved + Probable Mboe 183,585 100 % 163,936 100 % 12 % Reserves Before-Tax NPV10%(1) Proved Developed $MM $360 19 % $170 12 % 112 % Total Proved $MM $1,268 66 % $839 60 % 51 % Total Proved + Probable $MM $1,918 $1,394 2P NAV per share - 3C Price Deck(1)(4) $/sh $8.54 $6.78 26 % 2P NAV per share - Flat Price Deck(2)(4) $/sh $5.15 2P NAV per share - Strip Price Deck(3)(4) $/sh $5.01 $3.19(5) 57 %

(1) Calculated using a Three Consultant Average (“3C Price Deck”) commodity price forecasts as of January 1, 2020, which includes McDaniel, Sproule Associates Limited and GLJ Petroleum Consultants.

(2) Flat Price Deck utilizes US$55 per barrel WTI, C$1.75 per GJ AECO, and $0.75 CADUSD exchange rate with no future inflation.

(3) Strip Price deck utilizes the WTI, AECO and CADUSD futures as of February 6, 2020. WTI Pricing (US$ per barrel); 2020: $52.44, 2021: $50.90, 2022: $50.74, 2023+: $50.98 | AECO Pricing (C$ per Mcf); 2020: $1.77, 2021: $1.89, 2022: $1.98, 2023: $2.06.

(4) 2P NAV per Share calculated as 2P Reserves NPV10% - abandonment liabilities– net debt + proceeds from dilutive securities, including publicly traded warrants (see “Pre-tax Net Asset Value” for further details).

(5) Strip Price Deck as of March 14, 2019. WTI Pricing (US$ per barrel); 2020: $58.77, 2021: $56.67, 2022: $55.11, 2023: $54.41 | AECO Pricing (C$ per Mcf); 2020: $1.65, 2021: $1.70, 2022: $1.82, 2023: $2.05.

2019 Independent Reserves Evaluation:

McDaniel conducted an independent Reserves Evaluation effective December 31, 2019, which was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards, and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and NI 51-101. The Reserves Evaluation was based on a 3C forecast pricing and foreign exchange rates at January 1, 2020 as outlined in this press release.

Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without the inclusion of any royalty interest) unless otherwise noted. In addition to the information disclosed in this news release, more detailed information will be included in Pipestone Energy’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.pipestonecorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or before March 31, 2020.

3C Price Forecast:

WTI Edmonton Henry Hub AECO Foreign 3C Price Crude Oil Light Oil Natural Gas Natural Gas Exchange Forecast (US$/bbl) (Cdn $/bbl) (US$/MMBtu) Cdn$/MMBtu (US$/Cdn$) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 $61.00 $64.60 $72.64 $75.84 $2.62 $3.13 $2.04 $2.31 $0.760 $0.782 2021 $63.75 $68.20 $76.06 $80.17 $2.87 $3.33 $2.32 $2.74 $0.770 $0.797 2022 $66.18 $71.00 $78.35 $83.22 $3.06 $3.51 $2.62 $3.05 $0.785 $0.803 2023 $67.91 $72.81 $80.71 $85.34 $3.17 $3.62 $2.71 $3.21 $0.785 $0.807 2024 $69.48 $74.59 $82.64 $87.33 $3.24 $3.70 $2.81 $3.31 $0.785 $0.808 2025 $71.07 $76.42 $84.60 $89.50 $3.32 $3.77 $2.89 $3.39 $0.785 $0.808 2026 $72.68 $78.40 $86.57 $91.89 $3.39 $3.85 $2.96 $3.46 $0.785 $0.808 2027 $74.24 $79.98 $88.49 $93.76 $3.45 $3.92 $3.03 $3.54 $0.785 $0.808 2028 $75.73 $81.59 $90.31 $95.68 $3.53 $4.01 $3.09 $3.62 $0.785 $0.808 2029 $77.24 $83.22 $92.17 $97.60 $3.60 $4.09 $3.16 $3.69 $0.785 $0.808 Thereafter +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr +2%/Yr $0.785 $0.808

Company Gross (before royalties) Working Interest Reserves

2019 Year-End Reserves (Gross Interest) Natural Gas Total Tight Oil Shale Gas Liquids(1) Company Reserve Category (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 39 68,339 7,100 18,529 Developed Non-Producing - 20,620 3,352 6,789 Undeveloped - 268,890 42,362 87,177 Total Proved 39 357,848 52,814 112,495 Total Probable 14 222,221 34,040 71,091 Total Proved + Probable 53 580,069 86,854 183,585

(1) Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate volumes. Booked 2P condensate volumes are 63,500 Mbbls as at December 31, 2019.

Company Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Using 3C Price Forecast(1):

Before Income Taxes $C Millions Discount Factor (% / Year) Reserve Category 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Proved Developed Producing $314 $267 $234 $209 $191 Developed Non-Producing $165 $142 $126 $115 $105 Undeveloped $1,649 $1,202 $908 $705 $559 Total Proved $2,128 $1,612 $1,268 $1,029 $856 Probable $1,644 $993 $649 $451 $329 Total Proved + Probable $3,772 $2,605 $1,918 $1,480 $1,184

(1) Calculated using the 3C Price Deck as of January 1, 2020.

Reserve Reconciliation:

Natural Natural Gas Company Tight Oil Gas Liquids(1) Total Company Gross (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing Opening Balance - December 31, 2018 28 9,847 1,036 2,704 Extensions - - - - Economic Factors (2) (430) (42) (116) Transfers - 64,362 6,711 17,438 Technical Revisions 31 707 211 359 Production (17) (6,147) (816) (1,857) Opening Balance - December 31, 2019 40 68,339 7,100 18,529 Total Proved Opening Balance - December 31, 2018 28 296,076 41,391 90,764 Extensions - 76,435 12,137 24,876 Economic Factors (2) (499) (51) (136) Transfers - 8,445 (646) 762 Technical Revisions 31 (16,462) 799 (1,914) Production (17) (6,147) (816) (1,857) Opening Balance - December 31, 2019 40 357,848 52,814 112,494 Proved + Probable Opening Balance - December 31, 2018 34 533,422 74,999 163,936 Extensions - 66,284 10,762 21,809 Economic Factors (3) (712) (73) (194) Transfers - 9,159 (987) 539 Technical Revisions 39 (21,935) 2,970 (648) Production (17) (6,148) (816) (1,857) Opening Balance - December 31, 2019 53 580,069 86,854 183,585

(1) Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate volumes. Booked 2P condensate volumes are 63,500 Mbbls as at December 31, 2019.

Reserve Life Index:

In 2019, Pipestone Energy’s 1P Reserve Life Index (“RLI”) was 16.2 years and 2P RLI was 26.5 years. The RLI was determined by dividing 1P and 2P reserves by the mid-point of the Company’s 2020 production guidance range of 18,000 to 20,000 boe per day (~35-40% condensate, ~5-7% other NGLs and ~53-60% shale gas), contingent upon the execution of a $145 to $155 million capital program.

Future Development Capital and F&D Costs:

FDC reflects McDaniel’s best estimate of what it will cost to bring Pipestone Energy’s proved and probable developed and undeveloped reserves on production. Changes in forecasted FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, and changes in service costs. Undiscounted 2P FDC at December 31, 2019 decreased by $261 million relative to January 4, 2019, to total $1.1 billion. The year-over-year decrease is driven primarily by capital efficiency improvements related to drilling and completions activities.

Pipestone Energy’s 2020 capital budget mid-point of $150 million is 12% higher than the 2P FDC forecasted for 2020, while the total 2P FDC, undiscounted, is ~7 times the Company’s 2020 capital budget.

Total Proved Total Proved + Probable Year (C$MM) (C$MM) 2020 $134 $134 2021 $168 $168 2022 $223 $223 2023 $149 $149 2024 $117 $154 Remainder Thereafter $0 $286 Total FDC Undiscounted $790 $1,114 Total FDC Discounted (10%) $637 $823





2019 F&D Costs | Recycle Ratio Proved Developed Producing Reserve Additions Mboe 17,682 2019 Capital Expenditures (Estimated) $MM $148.4 F&D per boe $/boe $8.39 2019 Operating Netback (Estimated) $/boe $15.03 Recycle Ratio 1.8x

Total Proved Reserve Additions Mboe 23,587 2019 Capital Expenditures (Estimated) $MM $148.4 2019 Change in FDC $MM ($69.5) F&D per boe $/boe $3.34 2019 Operating Netback (Estimated) $/boe $15.03 Recycle Ratio 4.5x

Proved + Probable Reserve Additions Mboe 21,506 2019 Capital Expenditures (Estimated) $MM $148.4 2019 Change in FDC $MM ($261.2) F&D per boe $/boe ($5.24) 2019 Operating Netback (Estimated) $/boe $15.03 Recycle Ratio n.a







1P / 2P Future Undeveloped F&D Costs(1) Proved Undeveloped 1P Future Development Capital $MM $780.0 Proved Undeveloped Reserves Mboe 87,177 1P F&D $/boe $8.95 Proved + Probable 2P Future Development Capital $MM $1,104.1 Proved + Probable Undeveloped Reserves Mboe 151,570 2P F&D $/boe $7.28

(1) Excludes FDC in the PDNP category, which was ~$10 million as at December 31, 2019.

Pre-Tax Net Asset Value – Excludes Unbooked Land Value:

As at December 31, 2019 3C Price Flat Price Strip $C Millions Forecast Deck(1) Feb 19, 2019 2P Reserves, Before-Tax NPV10% $1,918 $1,205 $1,175 (-) Abandonment Obligations (Estimated) ($7) ($7) ($7) (-) Mark-to-Market of Hedges(2) ($2) ($20 ($2) (-) Net Debt (Estimated)(3) ($170) ($170) ($170) (+) Proceeds from Dilutive Securities(4) $58 $58 $58 = Implied Net Asset Value $1,797 $1,084 $1,054 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)(5) 210.3 210.3 210.3 Net Asset Value per Share ($/share) $8.54 $5.15 $5.01

Note: The above Net Asset Value excludes any additional land value for 86 net sections of unbooked undeveloped land.

(1) Flat Price Deck utilizes US$55 per barrel WTI, C$1.75 per GJ AECO, and $0.75 CADUSD exchange rate with no future inflation.

(2) Hedges include floating-to-fixed interest rate swaps as at December 31, 2019.

(3) Net debt represents bank debt and the addition of working capital and is a non-GAAP measure. See “Advisories” for further details.

(4) Assumes exercise of all outstanding warrants and stock options for cash proceeds.

(5) Assumes full dilutive impact of all outstanding warrants, stock options, RSUs, and PSUs.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its pure-play condensate-rich Montney asset in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie, Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. Pipestone Energy shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com .

Pipestone Energy Contacts:

