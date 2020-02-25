LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10.00 am ET. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with attendees.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus’ website at https://www.autolus.com . An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com .

