PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded AllyO a Best Places to Work . The annual industry award identifies those companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.



AllyO is an award-winning recruiting AI and automation software provider whose customers include some of the world’s leading employers such as Staples and Randstad. Through the company’s leading talent acquisition solution package, AllyO RECRUIT, employers can securely automate candidate recruiting using AI-powered natural language conversations via text and web. The result is increased efficiency, reduced time-to-hire and delight for job candidates, hiring managers and recruiters.

AllyO’s rapid customer adoption rate has resulted in its 11x revenue growth over the past two years. To support the surging demand, AllyO has expanded its global workforce, especially at its headquarters in Palo Alto. In 2019 alone, AllyO hired more than 100 workers in engineering, operations, customer success, product, sales and marketing functions.

As with many successful companies, AllyO’s leadership team knows that culture is vital to attracting and retaining productive employees. “Our company culture challenges me, rewards me and motivates me to develop transformational solutions for our customers,” said Raahul Srinivasan, AllyO product manager. “AllyO is a great place to learn, grow, and make a difference.”

“We are proud that our employee culture of teamwork, mutual respect, and customer focus makes AllyO a Best Place to Work,” said Kelly Hopf, AllyO HR manager. “Receiving this recognition validates our employees’ statements that working at AllyO is meaningful, fulfilling, and fun.”

For such a relatively young company in a tight labor market, AllyO has been successful in attracting top talent from across the U.S. through its highly competitive compensation and benefits program. Not only are employees eligible to earn meaningful company equity in a fast-growing startup, but they can also benefit from comprehensive insurance and 401(k) programs, a flexible vacation policy, and a nutritious daily lunch program. Another attribute that attracts and engages qualified talent is the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. AllyO’s demographic diversity spans racial/ethnic as well as gender representation. Among AllyO’s U.S. workforce, more than 70 percent are non-white, while 36 percent are female. Both these metrics position AllyO favorably in comparison to the 2019 WIRED demographics report of leading Silicon Valley tech employers.

Socorra Camposanto, an AllyO customer care associate, values the company’s spirit of team-focused innovation. "I love our cross-functional collaboration here,” she commented. “It really fosters an environment for creative ideas to flourish." Justin Nam, a 2019 AllyO hire, appreciates his company’s values. “It’s meaningful to me how AllyO lives our value of ‘Customers Before The Company.’ You can see our team focus every day on keeping this value our highest priority.”

“Congratulations to AllyO for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

About AllyO

AllyO is the leading provider of recruiting AI and automation software. Its simple mission is to make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. AllyO RECRUIT addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. AllyO RECRUIT utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end-to-end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6x increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire.

AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. AllyO is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Please visit us at AllyO.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

