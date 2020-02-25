New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$117.6 Billion by the year 2025, Frozen Microwavable Foods will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Microwavable Foods will reach a market size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

BRF S.A.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Cremonini S.p.A.

Dawn Farm Foods Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Gunnar Dafgård AB

Hormel Foods Corporation

Itoham Foods, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Birds Eye Group, Inc.

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc.

Schwan’s Company

the Kraft Heinz Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands &

Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave

Cooking Experience

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microwavable Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (USA)

Bellisio Foods, Inc. (USA)

BRF S.A. (Brazil)

Campbell Soup Company (USA)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)

Cremonini S.p.A. (Italy)

Dawn Farm Foods Limited (Ireland)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Gunnar Dafgård AB (Sweden)

Hormel Foods Corporation (USA)

Itoham Foods, Inc. (Japan)

Kellogg Company (USA)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)

McCain Foods Limited (Canada)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)

Birds Eye Group, Inc. (USA)

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (The Philippines)

Schwan’s Company (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives

Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods

Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen

Microwavable Foods

Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack

Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and

Vegetables Gain Prominence

Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur

Well for the Market

The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home

Benefit Market Demand

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand

Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to

Spur Growth

Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods

Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to

the Microwave

Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition

from RTE Popcorn

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in

Microwavable Foods

MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration

Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability"

Factor

Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day

Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables

Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of

Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities

Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range

Smart Microwave Cover

Tovala ’Smart Oven’ to Cook Food Better

Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology

Freescale’s New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native

Requirements

RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?

Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a

Longstanding Problem

Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and

Simplifying Food Preparation

Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable

Packaging

Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market

Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Family Size

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Women Workforce

Aging Population

Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable

Foods





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Microwavable Foods Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microwavable Foods Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microwavable Foods Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microwavable Foods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Microwavable Foods Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Microwavable Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Microwavable Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Microwavable Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Microwavable Foods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microwavable Foods Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Microwavable Foods Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Microwavable Foods Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Microwavable Foods Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Microwavable Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Microwavable Foods Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Microwavable Foods Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Microwavable Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Microwavable Foods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Microwavable Foods Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Microwavable Foods Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Microwavable Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Microwavable Foods Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Microwavable Foods Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Microwavable Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Microwavable Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Microwavable Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Microwavable Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Microwavable Foods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Microwavable Foods Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Microwavable Foods Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Microwavable Foods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Microwavable Foods Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microwavable Foods:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Microwavable Foods Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Microwavable Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Microwavable Foods Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Microwavable Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Microwavable Foods Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Microwavable Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Microwavable Foods Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Microwavable Foods Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Microwavable Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Microwavable Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Microwavable Foods Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Microwavable Foods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Microwavable Foods Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Microwavable Foods Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Microwavable Foods Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Microwavable Foods Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Microwavable Foods Market in Africa by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001